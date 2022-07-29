Hailey Bieber sizzles in Victoria’s Secret lingerie for home photo shoot

Hailey Bieber is showing off her amazing figure in lingerie. Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber is stunning in a new home photoshoot featuring the skincare guru wearing some very revealing emerald green Victoria’s Secret lingerie.

Sharing a pair of ultra-sexy photos with her 46.5 million followers, Justin Bieber’s wife sent temperatures soaring as she struck a pose.

This new photo share is the first in a few days and quickly started getting attention, bringing in more than 600,000 likes in the first hour it was posted.

Hailey’s hot lingerie photos come on the heels of her Rhode Skincare win earlier this week after a clothing company claimed that her new brand with the same name was infringing on their trademark.

That trademark drama clearly hasn’t stopped Hailey from sharing her best bikini and lingerie pics though, because prior to her big win, she teased the internet with photos of herself wearing a string bikini.

We can only imagine that her husband, Justin Bieber, was thoroughly impressed with the shots as he gets ready to get back on tour after recovering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Hailey Bieber is stunning in emerald green lingerie set

In her latest set of photos, Hailey Bieber looks incredible as she poses with one arm rested over her head and the other behind her back as she displays her latest Victoria’s Secret lingerie.

In the second photo, she gave fans a side view of the set, lifting one arm up to brace herself against the wall and the other delicately resting on the strap of her string bikini bottom. She captioned the photo share, “@victoriassecret shot at home.”

Those looking for the lingerie set Hailey Bieber is modeling are in luck. The set is still available on the Victoria’s Secret website. The push-up corset top retails for $69.95 while the matching lace-trim thong runs $18.95.

Hailey Bieber wins trademark case

The Rhode skincare brand was in jeopardy soon after Hailey Bieber announced its launch due to a clothing company of the same name claiming trademark infringement.

Thankfully, a federal judge denied the RHODE clothing company’s motion for a temporary injunction, and, at least temporarily, Hailey will be able to continue using the brand name that is inspired by her own family name.

Soon after the court’s decision, Hailey released a video about the making of Rhode. In it, she said, “Skincare in itself is something I’ve been really passionate about for a long time. I think that if you’re not passionate about the brand that you’re trying to start then there’s no point in doing it.”

Hailey loves to show off her bikini body

On the same day we learned of Hailey Bieber’s win in court, we also got to see her pose in one of the tiniest bikinis ever.

Rocking long, flowy curls, Hailey leaned forward with her hands on her stomach to show off a crocheted string bikini that she wore for a recent Sorbet mag photo shoot.

The look has been a big hit and in just six short days, she’s already racked up more than 1.2 million likes and quite a few comments from her celebrity followers.