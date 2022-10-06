Hailey Bieber shows toned abs in green crop top after Selena Gomez podcast drama

Hailey Bieber showed off her toned abs in a green crop top. Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber stepped out for a meeting in Westwood on Wednesday looking tres chic in a stylish yet casual outfit that only she could pull off.

The Rhode skincare founder wore an oversized pair of high-waisted denim jeans and a tiny green crop top that showed off her incredibly toned abs.

She paired the ensemble with a black leather jacket, and a pair of black Dockers-style shoes, giving off millennial vibes.

She kept the look super natural by pulling her brunette locks back into a tight bun and covered her eyes with thin sunglasses.

Hailey carried a large, black tote bag from Strand, an NYC-based independent book store.

Hailey remained straight-faced as she made her way into a building and was busy texting on her phone.

Hailey Bieber stepping out in Westwood, California on Wednesday. Pic credit: GAMR/Backgrid

Hailey Bieber spoke out about Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez on the Call Her Daddy podcast

The outing comes after Hailey appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and discussed the rumored overlap in her relationship with her husband, Justin Bieber, and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Selena and Justin dated on and off for several years until the beginning of 2018, and just a short time after their last breakup he began dating Hailey. The pair got engaged very quickly and married just a few weeks after that.

The timing looked suspicious from the outside, and there was speculation that Justin had cheated on Selena with Hailey.

Fans of Selena Gomez have trolled Hailey online for a long time, though she has never spoken out on the subject until now.

During the podcast, Hailey finally set the record straight, telling host Alex Cooper, “When him and I ever started like hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever, at any point.”

She claimed it’s not in her “character” to get in between someone’s relationship and she was “raised better than that.”

She went on to say she knew “for a fact” that it was “the right thing for them to close that door.”

Hailey said there was a lot of history between Justin and Selena, adding, “the best thing that could’ve happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way.”

Justin Bieber was proud of his wife for appearing on the podcast

As for how Justin Bieber felt about Hailey’s appearance on the podcast, fans don’t have to look far.

A source told Us Weekly that the Baby hitmaker was “proud” of Hailey and thought the whole thing was “super cool.”

According to the source, Hailey felt she “needed to address that elephant in the room,” and now that it’s done, she’s done talking about it.