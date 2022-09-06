Hailey Bieber shows off toned abs to promote clothing line

Hailey Bieber close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Hailey Bieber shows off toned abs in a matching white sweatsuit to promote a new clothing line with Wardrobe NYC.

Socialite, business women, and supermodel Haily Bieber is glowing, wearing a bright white cropped long-sleeve sweatshirt that effortlessly shows off her model body.

The trendsetting fashionista paired the look with matching white sweatpants, her signature slicked-back bun, a glossy soft pink lip, black sunglasses, and gold hoops.

On the famous model’s Instagram story, she shared this look with fans, featuring her initials and a tag for the clothing brand Wardrobe NYC.

Founded in 2017 by Josh Goot and Christine Centenera, Wardrobe NYC aims to inspire those who love a timeless and honest expression of luxury dressing.

Made in Italy and designed in NYC, clothes by Wardrobe NYC are made of the finest sustainable material.

Hailey Bieber in a matching set from her new collection. Pic credit: @haileybieber/ Instagram

Hailey loves the luxury sustainable clothing brand

It’s no secret that Hailey is a huge fan of the brand. She has posted on her Instagram several times wearing elevated outfits featuring past lines.

In one of her posts on Instagram, she showed off three black outfit looks. The first features a matching oversized black denim set.

The second look features an oversized cropped black coat with a belt synched at the waist to show off her perfect figure.

For the last look, Hailey looks incredible in a little black dress with no sleeves and a high neckline. She paired this LBD with an oversized cream Bottega bag.

Hailey Bieber x Wardrobe NYC

Hailey will be dropping a capsule wardrobe collection this autumn with the luxury clothing brand Wardrobe NYC.

A capsule wardrobe is a collection of clothing that works interchangeably with other items within the collection. It makes it easy to mix and match pieces in order to create outfits suitable for any occasion without having to own a ton of clothing items.

Capsule wardrobes usually contain elevated basics, a nice pair of jeans, and clothes in a neutral color scheme that all work together.

Hailey’s style is simple yet sophisticated, precisely what a capsule wardrobe is meant to do. She loves to wear oversized blazers, matching sets, and elevated basics that fit her like a glove.

This collaboration will be an excellent way for fans and fashionistas to build their capsule wardrobe. It should be dropping soon this fall and will feature fall/winter essentials.

However, this will be a luxury clothing collaboration, so we expect prices to reflect the typical Wardrobe NYC range, which is relatively expensive, like a blazer for $1,000.

Fans are eagerly anticipating this collaboration, and we are too!