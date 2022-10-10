Hailey Bieber shows off toned abs in tiny crop top as she heads for Pilates class

Hailey Baldwin looks great as she heads into her Pilates class. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Hailey Bieber looked more toned than ever while recently heading on her way to a Pilates class.

The supermodel is prioritizing her fitness and self-care endeavors as she was seen walking into her class first thing in the morning. Hailey is known for her love of Pilates and fans could credit her amazing figure to the workout.

She has become known to go to the Hot Pilates class alongside fellow celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Selena Gomez, and more.

The supermodel sported grey tones for her athletic wear as she walked into the Hot Pilates studio while looking amazing as usual.

Hailey can add her own high fashion twist to any sporty look, and she did so by wearing a tiny sports bra with a grey unbuttoned crop top to showcase her killer abs.

She paired the top with grey yoga pants that showed off the 5’7″ model’s long legs. She kept things comfortable with a pair of cream-colored fluffy slides that made her dark nail polish pop.

She added a grey motorcycle jacket to combat the cool California air that morning. The accessories were minimal with dark sunglasses, mini hoop earrings, and a small black canvas bag.

Since she was in for an intense exercise session, she decided to forgo makeup and go for a bare face. Hailey pulled back her famous blonde locks into a slick back ponytail to complete the look.

In 2019 she explained her love of Pilates to Vogue and that the class really helps her work up a sweat. She said that by the end of the class, she is usually “looking like a drenched tomato.”

She credits the reason why she enjoys the exercise so much to her being a former dancer. “I used to be a dancer, so the reason I like Pilates is because it’s very similar body strength,” she revealed.

Hailey Bieber was caught in the crossfire of Kanye West’s rants

While many people don’t have anything negative to say about Hailey Bieber, Kanye West took to Instagram to call her out.

Kanye West in his latest Instagram rant. Pic credit: @kanyewest/Instagram

The social media beef was triggered when Hailey defended Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson from Kanye’s hurtful insults.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, he wrote, “They want corny a** Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble level nonfashion industry plant.”

According to TMZ, that was the last straw for the friend of the Jesus Walks rapper, Justin Bieber. Both Hailey and Justin have been there for Kanye West and seemed to feel blindsided by the attacks. This public bashing has reportedly “crossed the line” and the couple is proceeding to step back from the rapper.