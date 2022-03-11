Hailey Bieber shows off toned abs in red crop top and purple pants while partying with Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber were spotted at Nice Guys in Los Angeles where Hailey showed off her toned abs in a red crop top. Pic credit: Backgrid

Hailey Bieber proved to fans this week that you can wear vibrant colors and still have a fashionable and fun time.

The model, media personality, and socialite was spotted out with her husband, pop singer Just Bieber, wearing a red crop top that showed off her abs.

Not only was her incredible figure spotted, but she paired the red crop top with baggy, bright purple pants and a red and black fuzzy hat.

In the photos, her bright pink nails are visible along with white tennis shoes. She tied the outfit together with a long, black leather coat while she and Justin partied.

Hailey Bieber makes fashion statement while out with husband Justin Bieber

After Justin’s performance in downtown Los Angeles, the couple made their way to the Nice Guy for a good time.

Hailey was seen wearing a red Harley-Davidson crop top, Balenciaga tennis shoes, 194 Local Purple Vintage Military pants and jewels from Tiffany & Co.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Hailey wasn’t the only one wearing Balenciaga and baggy pants. Justin Bieber wore bright white tennis shoes and a black Balenciaga shirt for their outing.

He wore a matching back tracksuit with a velvety appearance as well as a brimless hat and a glittering necklace.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: Backgrid

The two later added photos from their night to their individual Instagram accounts, giving a closer look at their outfits.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber share party outfits to Instagram

Justin Bieber first shared three photos, the first one giving fans new angles of both his outfit and Hailey’s.

The first photo shows the two walking together. Hailey is seen wearing sunglasses inside the building while Justin Bieber has his head up and carries a bottle that appears to hold some sort of sparkling beverage.

His second and third photos show him being embraced and giving fans a look at the back of his outfit, including the back of his hat. Although at first glance it might look like he’s wearing a beanie, it appears he was actually wearing a brimless hat with a strap in the back.

Hailey’s photos appear to be taken in a more private setting. There are two photos and a video of the model as she poses in the mirror.

The first image shows her standing, giving a closer view of her washboard abs and her shirt. She has a jeweled necklace on and shows her face without her sunglasses.

The video she shared was taken by someone behind her. She is leaning on a counter as she puckers her lips, smiling, and making different expressions in the mirror.

Her final photo is a classic mirror shot, showing her posing with a stoic expression. The colors of her hat and shirt are vibrant, with the waistline of her pants making an appearance at the bottom of the photo.

Although the couple may be keeping stoic expressions, based on the photos, the pair seemed to enjoy themselves and made their own individual fashion statements.