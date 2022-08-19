Hailey Bieber shows off toned abs and new hair in green crop top

Hailey Bieber gives a throwback ’80s look with her toned figure on display. Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Although the ’80s were before her time, Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber gave the decade some love dressed in a cute ’80s throwback look.

Hailey, daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and wife to pop superstar Justin Bieber, looked fit and happy in a series of mirror selfies, which is no small feat given the stress she faced this year.

2022 has undoubtedly challenged Hailey and Justin. Both bravely opened up to fans and shared details of their recent health scares.

Earlier this year, the 25-year-old was hospitalized after suffering what doctors referred to as a mini-stroke. She detailed the harrowing events in a YouTube video that has received over 6 million views.

Though the model has since fully recovered, her husband has been navigating more recent health issues.

After postponing three shows on his tour, 28-year-old Justin took to Instagram to share a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which can lead to partial facial paralysis and hearing loss.

But in the photo shared on Instagram by celebrity hairstylist Amanda Lee, Hailey seemed in great spirits as she channeled her inner Sporty Spice.

’90s baby Hailey Bieber gives a nod to the ’80s

Hailey pouts for the camera in three photos wearing a bright green cropped tank and low-waisted grey sweatpants.

Her curled hair, styled by Amanda, perfectly falls over her shoulders in a half ponytail with a chunky scrunchy.

Amanda captioned the pic, “cutest 80s baby I’ve ever seeeeen [green heart emoji] #haileybieber.”

Hailey and Amanda have worked together quite a bit, especially on the businesswoman’s promotional materials for her new skincare brand Rhode.

After two and a half years of work behind the scenes, Rhode was launched in June this year and has proven to be a successful endeavor for the model.

The young wife’s brand hit a significant roadblock when her company was sued for trademark infringement by a clothing company that also went by the name of Rhode.

However, a judge ruled in Hailey’s favor, allowing her to continue using the name for her line.

Rhode proves it can hold its own in the celebrity skincare market

Like the early 2000s, when celebrities flocked to the perfume industry to create perfume lines and signature scents, the skincare industry has seen an enormous boom in celebrity brands.

Celebrity brands such as Miranda Kerr’s KORA Organics, Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Skin, and Kim Kardashian’s SKKN have entered the skincare market with varied success and reception.

Speaking to Allure, Hailey acknowledged the current highly competitive market.

“I think that as a team, we are going into it knowing that people are tired of seeing brand after brand after brand from different people and faces and celebrities… because the market is so busy and so saturated.”

But the quality of the products partnered with Hailey’s genuine passion for skincare proved that Rhode could hold its own, even in an over-saturated skincare market.

After its release, the positive reviews for Hailey’s company poured in, and products sold out.

In her interview with Allure, Hailey stated, “I feel proud of the products that are going to come out…I’m hoping that people get their hands on it, and they absolutely love it.”

It looks like her predictions came true!