Hailey Bieber shows off ‘romantic’ underwear by a tree

Hailey Bieber close up. Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber is getting romantic in a stunning lingerie look as she poses outdoors by a tree.

The model continues to appear in promos for the Victoria’s Secret brand she fronts. Shortly before the weekend, the lingerie giant updated its social media with a photo showing Hailey in a girly and sensual corset, one dubbed “romantic.”

The image shared to the VS Instagram today showed Hailey shot relatively close up.

The 25-year-old leaned back slightly while in both sun and shade, also backed by a tree trunk and grass.

Hailey showed hints of her model body as she modeled a crisscross and structured corset top in purple shades. The cute look also boasted a floral-print design, plus a sheer panel around the middle.

Hailey added in warming and rosy blush to her cheeks. She wore her locks down for an unfussy finish, with a rosy lip adding more pops of color.

In a caption, Victoria’s Secret wrote, “Luxe, flourishing blooms adorn romantic corset tops, proving florals are forever.”

Hailey Bieber stunning as ever for Victoria’s Secret

VS had shared the same look and with a better showcasing of Hailey’s figure last month. In August, the brand shared a photo of Hailey in the corset and tiny matching briefs as she sizzled for the camera.

“Beautiful lighting never hurts, just ask @haileybieber. And neither does delicate floral embroidery that adorns our new arrivals from the Dream Angels fall collection,” a caption read.

Victoria’s Secret is currently enjoying a massive uptick in popularity, this after a big rebrand. The label has also hired a more diverse set of promo faces, not limited to actress Priyanka Chopra and athlete Eileen Gu.

Hailey Bieber had Victoria’s Secret aspirations as a teenager

Back when she was 19, Hailey revealed dreams to walk the runway for Victoria’s Secret. She told Daily Mail, “I want to walk in the Victoria’s Secret show,” adding that it’s “every girl’s dream.” The wife to Justin Bieber was also promoted for her “pinch me” moment. Noting her rapid rise to fame, Hailey said:

“Shooting with Karl Lagerfeld was a big one. Walking in the Dolce and Gabbana show was really crazy too because it’s always been a dream of mine.”

Also affiliated with Victoria’s Secret, although back in the day, are former Victoria’s Secret Angels Gisele Bundchen, Kendall Jenner, and Candice Swanepoel. All three have now launched their own brands, as has Hailey, with her new Rhode skincare line.