Hailey Bieber showed off a red lip look in a new snap shared with fans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Hailey Bieber embraced her inner vamp as she shared a sultry photo set with fans, perfect for the upcoming spooky season.

The 25-year-old wife of Justin Bieber donned a fiery red wig and vampy red lipstick in the new images shared on social media.

The Rhode skincare founder looked worlds away from her usual bare-faced self, as she rocked glam makeup for the photoshoot.

She sported a white cropped tank in the photo, which contrasted against her suntanned skin and the red tones of her hair. The top playfully fell off her shoulder as Hailey leaned forward in the picture, gazing seductively towards the camera.

Her wig was loosely fastened behind her head, and her bangs fell into her eyes and around her face. She wore a red smoky eye which complemented her hair, and her lips were lined and painted in the red shade and glossed over the top.

A swipe right offered us a close-up of her gorgeous face as we were able to see and admire the makeup from a closer angle. One of Hailey’s many tattoos was visible also, her “Lover” neck tattoo.

Another swipe right provides us with another close up, this time as Hailey looks into the camera as we can see her reflection in a mirror before her. From here we can see that her hair is being held together by a large white clip.

Hailey Bieber gets into the Halloween spirit

The final swipe brings us to a short video clip in which the model applied gloss to her gorgeous red lips. As she applies the lip shine, we are able to see her perfectly manicured nails, which are painted in a shiny black adding to the gothic look.

Hailey captioned the photo set using the bat and ghost emojis, saying “🦇👻👻👻👻 having a lil too much fun.”

Khloe Kardashian was one of many in the comments to agree that this daring look suited Hailey, saying, “Red is stunning on you.”

Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey used social media to share her excitement for the spooky time of year, uploading another photo where she played dress-up, this time with the aid of a witches hat.

Writing to her 48.6 million followers, she said, “SPOOKY SEASON COMMENCE. 🦇”

In this photo series, she wore a large pointed witches hat with a crystal-embellished buckle in the center, and a casual red cropped top.

She uploaded three images and one video clip to the post, where she posed in the spooky hat, pouting to the camera and proving she can model just about anything.

Hailey Bieber stuns in lingerie for Victoria’s Secret

Modeling is what she does best, as she proved in a recent campaign shot for Victoria’s Secret in which Hailey stunned in a range of lingerie.

In the Instagram post, she could be seen relaxing on a sofa whilst wearing a mint green lace bra and matching bottoms as the sun shone over her incredible physique.

She also wore a vibrant purple set of satin lingerie, and a sexy ruched blue string bikini. The bikini showcased her amazing figure, which she works hard to keep in shape by participating in Pilates regularly.

The final shot showed the model looking simply incredible in a dark gray one-piece with a lace torso and cutout detailing around the hips.