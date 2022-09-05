Hailey Bieber shows off new shades in white crop top

Hailey Bieber rocking a bright red lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Hailey Bieber is showing off her new sunglasses while leaning back in a white crop top tank and grey sweatpants with a pair of plaid boxers peeking out from the top of the waistband.

The American model, who is now married to the one and only Justin Bieber, has recently launched her new eyewear line in collaboration with Vogue Eyewear.

Hailey knows a thing or two about fashion, but most specifically, about accessorizing. The 25-year-old model has become one of the favorite fashion icons of this generation. Her style has evolved so much. She is known for having a very minimalistic clean look, that makes her stand out from other models in the industry.

Not long ago, she also released her skincare line Rhode Skin, which has come with support from her fans but also a bit of backlash from the general public.

On a new Instagram story, Bieber showed off a pair of her new shades collection, which includes four sunglasses and four optical styles.

This specific pair of sunglasses are black and chick and fit perfectly on the model’s face. Her outfit is simple since all the attention has to go to the glasses themselves.

Her hair seems to be styled as a very natural everyday look, as well as her makeup.

Hailey Bieber rocks new shades from her collaboration with Vogue

She later talked to Vogue about this collection saying, “I wanted to stay true to some of the classic shapes that Vogue Eyewear produces, they have such a range.”

She also has been vocal about how her eyesight has become so bad with time, and now, as an adult, she needs glasses.

She made sure to tell her followers to check out her new frames, as well as tagging Vogue Eyewear and adding the hashtag “HaileyBieberxVogueEyewear.”

Hailey Bieber rocking shades

There are a thousand images of Hailey Bieber wearing shades out there on the internet. Most recently, she shared a mirror selfie while rocking a pair of small rectangular-shaped sunglasses in what looked like to be a hotel bathroom.

Bieber was just in Brasil supporting Justin Bieber at the festival Rock in Rio, where the singer closed the third day of the festival. The couple was seen boarding a helicopter to get there, which is the same day Hailey took the mirror selfie she later shared on her feed.

If you liked Hailey’s looks and you want to get her shades, you can find them on the Vogue Eyewear official website and Sunglass Hunt, and they all retail for $99.