Hailey Bieber poses close-up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Hailey Bieber is stunning in a corset undies look by the bushes as she continues to honor the lingerie giant she fronts.

The supermodel is one of the leading faces of Victoria’s Secret as she joined in 2021 as part of the VS Collective rebrand.

Showing off her model figure in a new photo posted to the VS Instagram this week, Hailey sizzled with her catwalk queen body on show, also channeling a girly and complicated getup via a sexy corset finish and a lush purple colorway.

The 25-year-old was all sunkissed as she posed outdoors and in her matching two-piece.

The photo showed the wife of Sorry singer Justin Bieber by a painted stone pillar and backed by lawns, bushed, and shrubbery. She showed off her curves and killer abs in a floral-print and pink-accent corset top with a plunging neckline, adding a bikini pair of underwear.

Wearing a warming blush and highlighter on her cheeks, Hailey went for a natural and low-key finish, looking glowing as she was tagged in a caption.

“Beautiful lighting never hurts, just ask @haileybieber. And neither does delicate floral embroidery that adorns our new arrivals from the Dream Angels fall collection,” VS wrote. The brand is followed by over 73 million on Instagram and is also represented by actress Priyanka Chopra and athlete Eileen Gu among other faces.

Hailey Bieber says Victoria’s Secret treats her like ‘family’

Gushing over the brand as she joined last year and shot a Silk Campaign, Hailey told In Style: “It was such a great experience, and I love how the campaign turned out. If there’s one thing about being on set with Victoria’s Secret, it’s that you’re always treated like family. The team makes everything fun, and it felt like such a collaboration with everyone to help bring these pieces I really love to life.”

Hailey also told the magazine: “I think when you feel comfortable and good in something, it shows in how you carry yourself and gives you a natural confidence boost.”

Hailey Bieber is fronting more major brands

Hailey this year launched her own Rhode skincare line amid her rising portfolio of high-profile gigs.

The model is the main face of designer YSL, alongside fronting Levi’s jeans, Bare Minerals beauty, plus Miu Miu.

VS is also fronted by supermodel Bella Hadid this year. For more, give Hailey’s Instagram a follow.