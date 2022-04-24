Hailey Bieber shows off bikini body for Earth Day

Hailey Bieber poses close up. Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber is stunning in multiple bikinis in a celebratory Instagram post to mark Earth Day. The supermodel and wife to pop star Justin Bieber took a moment to honor Mother Nature yesterday, posting stunning shots of places she’s visited and even including her famous husband.

Hailey joined the slew of celebs marking Earth Day 2022 – she was joined by stars including socialite Paris Hilton, reality star Kourtney Kardashian, and supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

Hailey Bieber stuns in Earth Day post

Hailey opened with a gorgeous water view showing turquoise waters amid craggy rocks. The Jimmy Choo ambassador then appeared in silhouette form and by an ocean sunrise, with a shot then showing a snowy scene.

Hailey was quick to include some bikini action, though. Wowing her 43 million followers, the blonde impressed in thigh-deep in waters and with tiki huts serving as a background for an exotic moment. Here, Hailey flaunted her tiny waist and curvy hips in a green string bikini, wearing shades and seeming to have fun.

The gallery also included a snap of Peaches singer hubby Justin gazing up at tall trees, with Hailey then returning in another bikini look.

“Thank you beautiful planet,” she wrote as fans left over 1.2 million likes. The gallery can be viewed with a swipe.

Hailey doesn’t just express gratitude once a year. The Bare Minerals face has opened up on things she appreciates in life, telling Glamour:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’m somebody who is very rooted in Christianity and faith. And for me the root of confidence comes through that. It comes through God and comes through who I believe I was created by. So, you know, to each their own. I know not everybody believes in what I believe in. But aside from that, I think we need to cheer ourselves on more.”

Hailey Bieber has thoughts on social media

Hailey and Justin are known for their faith. The two remain a firm favorite amid A-Lister couples ever since tying the knot back in 2018. The wedding came as a surprise to some, although the two have since made things more traditional via a lavish wedding ceremony. As to social media, it is hugely responsible for Hailey’s ongoing career growth.

Hailey said: “I would tell everyone that lots of people don’t really look like what they do on social media. Because you’ll see so many people and be like, You’re so pretty, oh my God. But then you see them in person, and it’s like, You’re still really pretty; it’s just not what you look like online.”

She continued: “People are out there catfishing for sure. It’s just the truth. Social media is so ‘Show your best, hide the rest.'”