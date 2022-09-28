Hailey Bieber shows off amazing legs in thigh-skimming miniskirt

Hailey Bieber wowed in her tiny skirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Hailey Bieber looked sensational as she showed off her amazing legs in a thigh-skimming miniskirt.

The model was snapped as she attended the Yves Saint Laurent show at Paris Fashion Week, where she joined legends including Kate Moss.

Her pastel pink outfit was to die for as she stood in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower.

Her elegant jacket had gold buttons up the front and was left open at the top.

Hailey let her hair flow down over her shoulders and accessorized with gold bracelets, earrings, and a pair of classic high heels.

But her tight miniskirt was the focus, drawing attention to long, tanned legs that seemed to go on forever.

Pic credit: Dede/Backgrid

Hailey Bieber gets her man

Hailey’s legendary legs may have been part of the attraction for her superstar husband, Justin Bieber, whom she wed in September 2018.

She frequently wears revealing outfits which showcase her long limbs to perfection and let everyone know how lucky the singer is.

Monsters and Critics reported how she sported a thigh-skimming miniskirt for dinner with Justin.

Hailey coupled the tiny skirt with knee-high boots and a black leather jacket as she joined her husband for an Italian dinner at Lavo in West Hollywood.

Hailey might be getting more time with her man as he has canceled his tour following a diagnosis of Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, a condition that can cause facial paralysis.

But it may be that Justin has to take a back seat, with supermodel Hailey being kept busy with her many business ventures.

Hailey Bieber entrepreneur

Hailey, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin – the youngest of the famous Baldwin acting brothers – has her own skincare line, Rhode, and is an ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

And she frequently posts snaps promoting her latest collaborations.

We told recently how Hailey had gone topless for a tie-in with Wardrobe.NYC.

For the daring shoot, Hailey started off fully covered in a long, black winter coat over leggings and high heels.

A second pic showed her ditching the coat to leave her topless with her back turned and arms covering her chest.

A series of pics followed with her sporting different styles, including one in just a blazer and heavy boots, which again showed off her legs.

They fully showcased her range with the clothes brand, which features minimalist numbers that are almost all in black.