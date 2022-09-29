Hailey Bieber shows off amazing legs in leather jacket

Hailey Bieber showed off her legs in a new photo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Hailey Bieber was all legs as she strutted her stuff looking extra cool in an all-black outfit, following an appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

Held semiannually at various venues across the city, Paris Fashion Week offers fashion lovers a preview of the upcoming collections by designers for the seasons ahead.

The model and wife of pop star Justin Bieber is no stranger to the guest list at such events, as she attended a swanky dinner hosted by Saint Laurent in the French capital.

Dressed to impress, the 25-year-old stepped out in a black minidress with cutout detail and a crocodile embossed patent leather jacket.

On her feet, she chose to wear an elegant black heeled sandal, emblazoned with a sparkly silver buckle.

Oozing style, she accessorized the look with a simple black purse and a pair of slim black shades, with a matching black manicure.

Pic credit: Dede/Backgrid

Her dark hair was slicked back into a neat bun and she wore minimal makeup, letting the outfit do the talking.

Looking extremely rock and roll, the outfit showed off her model legs, which sported an enviable suntan.

Hailey Bieber in new clothing collab for Wardrobe.NYC

When not attending fashion shows as a guest, Hailey has been keeping herself busy with her own clothing line, a brand new collaboration with sustainable New York brand, Wardrobe.NYC.

The collection consists of eleven stylish pieces perfect for fall and became available to buy on September 15th, 2022.

Speaking to Vogue, Bieber talked about creating the perfect capsule wardrobe, saying, “We landed on each piece by my figuring out what the core pieces are in my day-to-day wardrobe, and those that I think can live forever.”

She added, “Like an amazing coat and a great blazer, and then combining those with easy, everyday layering pieces.”

Looking to her own wardrobe for inspiration during the design process, she said, “My personal style comes through in all the pieces, from the casual comfy ones to the more elevated, structured items.”

“My style constantly mixes comfort and elevation, which is what I wanted to do with these clothes,” said Bieber.

She shared her excitement for the release via her Instagram grid, posting an elegant set of photos wearing many of the pieces.

Looking chic, she showed how each of the pieces can be paired with one another, mixing and matching to create various looks.

Unlike many other collections, Bieber’s can be purchased as a pack of four, including a minidress, tee, blazer, and a choice of trousers or leggings. If four pieces are not enough for you, you could instead purchase an eight-pack, adding a track top, ribbed tank, track pants, and a coat.

The sizes in the collection range from 2XS to XL, and is available for purchase on the Wardrobe.NYC website.

Hailey Bieber is praised by fellow model upon clothing line release

Hailey received high praise for her collection recently from a fellow model, Elsa Hosk, as she snapped an Instagram Story of herself trying on a blazer and pants.

She wore loose-fitting black trousers and a matching oversized blazer with only a black bra underneath, showing off a set of incredible abs.

Elsa wore the HB Blazer, which retails at $1,200, and the HB Trouser, priced at $800.

Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

She complimented Hailey, by writing on the clip, “I mean trust @haileybeiber to make the most perfect slouchy suit!!”