Hailey Bieber shirtless is ‘glazed and glowing’

Hailey Bieber posed shirtless in a campaign shot for her skincare brand, Rhode Skin. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Hailey Bieber was “glazed and glowing” this week in a picture posted to promote her skincare brand, Rhode Skin.

Sharing the shirtless image with the brand’s 592K Instagram followers, the 25-year-old model posed with the peptide glazing fluid from the collection, which claims to “hydrate and plump the skin to instantly illuminate for yummy, dewy skin.”

Racking up more than 44,000 likes, fans begged the star — who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin — to restock the cult favorite so they could add it to their beauty routines.

The post came after Hailey opened up about her relationship with husband Justin Bieber — and how he had not cheated with her behind the back of his then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

The Peaches singer, 28, was in an on-off relationship with the former Disney star, 30, for just over seven years until they officially called time on their relationship in March 2018.

Justin then rekindled his relationship with Hailey — who he briefly dated for a few months from December 2015 — and the pair became engaged in July 2018 before tying the knot at a New York City courthouse just two months later.

Hailey Bieber says ‘I wouldn’t mess with someone’s relationship’

Hailey and Justin celebrated in style with a lavish South Carolina ceremony in 2019, in front of guests including Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Joan Smalls, Scooter Braun, and Usher.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While some fans were charmed by their whirlwind romance, others think that Justin was unfaithful to Selena — which Hailey insists is not the case.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast last week, she said, “A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from like [the idea that] ‘you stole him.’ It’s about people knowing the truth because there is a truth. When him and I started hooking up, or anything of that sort, he was not in any relationship.

“It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I was raised better than that.”

Hailey added, “I understand how it looks from the outside, but that was a situation where I know that it was the right thing to close that door, but of course, there’s a very long history there, and I respect that a lot.”

Selena Gomez calls out ‘vile’ trolls

After the podcast was released, some of Selena’s fans — known as Selenators — began to troll Hailey online.

While she didn’t reference Hailey directly, Selena later took to TikTok to slam the “vile and disgusting comments.”

In a live video to the platform, the Rare Beauty founder said, “I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting. And it’s not fair, and no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen.”

Selena Gomez takes to TikTok Live to send a message to fans regarding hate. pic.twitter.com/i4NfvhICyt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 30, 2022

Promoting her newly released Kind Words Matte lipstick, Selena continued, “All I have to say is it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words ’cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it.”

The singer went on to say, “If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough but know that you are also representing what it means, and that is words matter. Truly matter. I just want all of you to know that I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else.”

Selena ended her message but expressing her gratitude to those listening.

“I’m really grateful to all of you for hearing me out, so have a wonderful rest of your day, and I appreciate all the love,” she stated.