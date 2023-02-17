Hailey Bieber shared a photo dump of her Valentine’s Day fun with her followers in a social media share.

The stunning model shared a carousel of pictures featuring the events of her most recent Valentine’s Day, including her on-theme outfit, beautiful scenery, and even a shot of her pet.

Hailey has been busy carving her own way in the celebrity world.

Though she is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, Hailey has remained consistent in creating a name for herself and has done so in both the modeling world and as a social media influencer.

She’s also the founder of her own skincare brand called rhode.

While she’s building her empire, Hailey takes the rare opportunity to stop and smell the roses, as was clearly the case with this most recent social media share.

In the post, which featured a total of six shots, Hailey provided a complete look into what she’s been up to lately.

The first and arguably the most gorgeous shot of the bunch found Hailey standing in front of a four-post bed and ottoman in a bright red polka-dot minidress.

The strapless number had three sections that tied into separate knots across Hailey’s chest and torso, with the dress’ hem falling near the top of her thighs.

An oversized black jacket was worn open over the dress, and the outfit was completed with the addition of red strappy sandals.

Naturally, Hailey’s beauty stole the show as she delivered a coy smile for the snap and glanced up and away from the camera’s lens. Her signature bob and bold red lip look added the perfect finishing touches.

Two other moments captured for the post included another angle of Hailey in the same red minidress. For this particular shot, Hailey was seated on a chair and placed her hands on her hips while staring directly into the camera.

In the last picture of herself, Hailey had a change of ensemble as she stood outdoors in a white crop top and light-washed jeans. In her hands, she held a bouquet of flowers and kept her glance down and away from the shot.

Other photos from the set featured a gorgeous shot of cotton candy-colored clouds in the sky, a shot of Hailey’s dog by the pool, and a peaceful picture of a lush green yard and garden.

“Day 4 lovers 💘,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Hailey promotes her rhode skincare’s newest collection

One of Hailey’s passion projects away from the runway is her rhode skincare line.

According to the brand’s website, Hailey explains she was inspired to create the brand that was more “accessible” to users.

“Rhode is dedicated to making products based in science and great formulation, simplifying many of the mysteries and complex narratives behind efficacious skincare,” a message from Hailey explains.

In addition to the rhode website, Hailey also promotes the skincare line to her 50.6 million followers on Instagram.

In a recent post, Hailey announced the launch of the rhode kit.

“Our full collection all in one essential set. only at rhodeskin.com,” she shared alongside a video of the beauty using her products.

Currently, rhode only ships within the United States and is available on the brand’s official website.