Hailey Bieber showed off another stunning look as she took on the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night.

The 26-year-old model and wife of singer Justin Bieber shared her latest outfit with her fans online, rocking a stunning minidress with giant, circular sequin-like embellishments.

The dress, which served major mermaid vibes, gave Hailey an oceany look and left little to the imagination as she let her toned legs do most of the talking while facing away from the lens.

Hailey’s recently-cropped brunette locks hung down to play around her chin and ears, and a row of sparkly earrings adorned her lobes.

The shimmery ensemble sported a crisscross of turquoise strings that ran along her back, tying off in a bow along her spine.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Black heels made up her foot attire, adding a nice change-up of color to her otherwise-greenish-blue hue.

She captioned the post, “and after 🐟🐟🐟” to subtly reference the event she had attended.

While Hailey has largely stayed silent as the drama surrounding her and Selena Gomez has continued to unfold over the past week, with the model having previously been accused of shading her husband’s ex with a video that many viewed as mocking Selena, fans seemed much more lenient with Hailey in her recent post.

The majority of Hailey’s commenters appeared to be in a supportive mood, as many of them rushed to defend her and urge others to leave her alone.

“The hate train on Hailey is getting old and boring now,” wrote one person. “There’s other things to worry about. If you don’t like Hailey, unfollow her. Why you still looking at everything she does?”

Others also offered their advice and words of encouragement to the model, with someone penning, “don’t listen to their bad words for yourself, continue to live your life as it is and be happy with Justin ❤️” while someone else echoed the sentiment with, “queens never let their crown fall.”

Another follower added that they feel “bad” for Hailey being under such heavy scrutiny, telling her to “be brave and strong.”

Hailey Bieber fans offer words of encouragement. Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Despite the recent scandal that has tainted Hailey’s reputation and put a more negative spotlight on the model, the successful model and Rhode founder has continued to keep up with her side gigs, joining forces with Vogue Eyewear for a new collaboration.

Hailey Bieber partners with Vogue Eyewear

Just about one year ago, Hailey expanded upon her set of skills by partnering with the eyewear brand for a new collection called the Hailey Bieber X Vogue Eyewear collection.

Speaking directly with Vogue about her decision to make the move to accessory fashion, Hailey said the decision was an easy one for her to make.

“It’s a space I’ve never really gotten into before,” Hailey shared. “I was already a big fan of Vogue Eyewear, I’ve worn their sunglasses many times, so it made sense for me to align with them.”

The line is a relatively simple one, with just four sunglasses and four optical styles available for purchase at Vogue Eyewear and Sunglasses Hut.

All of Hailey’s pieces sell for $99 and the model explained that she wanted the items to have a “classy” feel.

“I wanted to stay true to some of the classic shapes that Vogue Eyewear produces, they have such a range. I wanted it to feel very classic,” she shared.

As for the more detailed embellishments on the eyewear, Hailey said she chose things that spoke to her own personal fashion leanings.

“I pulled from a mix of inspirations, eras of time, and shapes that I’ve loved on myself. Then, I reworked them.”

Hailey divulged that she herself has to wear glasses due to poor eyesight, and her goal with the optical pieces was to make sure they were comfortable while also staying fun and fashionable.

For the sunglasses, however, Hailey wanted to go with bolder styles, saying that the right pair of shades can help “elevate” any look.