Hailey Bieber looked gorgeous in a selection of life snaps she shared this week.

The stunning model shared candid snapshots of her life behind the glamour, and it looked pretty normal!

In the first photo, Hailey showed off her model credentials as she crouched on the grass at night, wearing a bubblegum pink halterneck dress with balloon knot details at the side.

She posed showing off her perfect side profile with glowing skin, which she credits her own skincare brand, Rhode, for.

Hailey rocked her new shorter, blunt bobbed haircut, which she revealed in another social media post last week, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

In the other images, the 26-year-old smiled with her friends, held a friend’s baby in a carrier, and posed with her husband of four years, Justin Bieber.

Hailey Bieber launches The Rhode Kit

Hailey’s skin is always flawless thanks to her own skincare brand, Rhode, which she launched in June last year.

The Rhode collection currently consists of five products; Barrier Restore Cream, Peptide Glazing Fluid, and Peptide Lip Treatment, which comes in unscented, salted caramel, and watermelon flavors. Rhode aims to give customers the glowing, dewy, modelesque skin that Hailey is known for.

The waitlist is currently open to join to purchase the Rhode Kit, which contains all five products for just $95 – a saving of $11 if you bought all products separately.

The Rhode PR team has clearly been hard at work, as every celebrity seems to have been sent a free kit to try already, including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls, and Lila Moss.

Hailey has been resharing Instagram Stories from all of her friends receiving their packages and urging her followers to sign up for the waiting list, so they don’t miss the launch of the kit.

Hailey Bieber collabs with Vogue Eyewear

Hailey has always been noticed for her iconic sunglasses, usually favoring smaller 90s-style frames. So it makes sense that she’s teamed up with Vogue Eyewear again for another drop of sunglasses and optical frames that she loves.

The latest Hailey x Vogue Eyewear launch contains six new sunglasses and two new optical frames, each available in multiple colors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) Hailey shared the cool ad on her Instagram, which shows her dancing around a luxurious room wearing a pink half-zip cropped sweater and a pair of black baggy jeans as she poses and tries on some of the latest frames.

Whatever Hailey touches turns to gold, so we’re sure the collection will be a sell-out!