Hailey Bieber may have been having a tough time of it lately, however, she seems to remain completely unbothered throughout her “mean girl’ spat with Justin Bieber’s ex, Selena Gomez.

This week, the model shared an exciting announcement relating to her own skincare line Rhode.

The 26-year-old, who married the Canadian singer when she was only 21, shared a post containing two photos and two videos that hinted at a new flavor of her bestselling Peptide Lip Treatment.

The first image showed a close-up of Hailey’s face applying the glossy lip balm as she lay beside a bright blue swimming pool. The photo showcased her perfect profile and flawless skin as she held the product between pastel-yellow manicured nails.

The following slide showed Hailey holding a pose while wearing a yellow bandeau bikini and chunky perspex bangles as the camera zoomed in on her slim frame and toned stomach.

The next slide was a mirror selfie, showing Hailey in a tiny, colorful triangle bikini, wearing stacks of gold bangles and beaded body jewelry.

Hailey wrote in the caption for the post, “a new flavor is coming next month 👀☀️ but for now you can grab our salted caramel, watermelon, unscented, and lip trio now back in stock on rhodeskin.com 🫶🏼.”

Hailey Bieber gets trolled on social media

You may have quietly decided whether you’re Team Hailey or Team Selena, but some people have been voicing their opinions loudly on both Selena and Hailey’s social media accounts.

Selena recently became the most followed woman EVER on Instagram, currently boasting 402 million followers, while Hailey has 49.3 million at the time of writing.

While comments on Selena’s accounts are mainly supportive and positive, Hailey has been inundated with negativity on both her Instagram and TikTok.

On the post about her new lip treatment flavor, followers commented hateful things including, “Don’t buy mean girl products” and “leave the internet.”

Comments from Hailey Bieber’s Instagram. Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey has yet to react to the negativity, however, she did post a selfie captioned with just an ear emoji, referring to the fact that people have been rudely saying that she looks like an ear.

She also posted behind the scene shots from her shoot with Vogue Australia to show that her recent bob haircut was the result of a photoshoot and had nothing to do with copying Selena.

Jeffree Star weighs in on the drama with a Rhode Skin review

Never one to miss out on drama, YouTuber and makeup artist Jeffree Star uploaded a savage TikTok reviewing Rhode Skin this week.

Captioned, “Trying out #rhodeskin by the bully & mean girl @haileybieber 🥱”, Jeffree deemed the grey packaging “so boring” before saying Hailey “looks like she wants to die” on the label inside.

He then took things one step further and said, “so when you’re privileged and use daddy’s money and you’ve never worked a day in your life, I guess THIS is what we’re doing.”

Jeffree then decides the product “doesn’t even deserve a review” before brutally throwing the box into a dirty trash can.