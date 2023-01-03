Hailey Bieber stunned in an LBD with a twist. Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber was truly living her best life as she celebrated the new year while rocking a dress that showed off plenty of her skin.

The 26-year-old slipped her supermodel figure into an LBD that had cutouts in all of the right places.

It seems Hailey, who is no stranger to sharing her luxurious lifestyle online, had an absolute blast last weekend as she rang in 2023.

The catwalk queen took to her Instagram account on Monday, where she shared a bunch of holiday snaps from her celebrations.

As expected, Hailey looked nothing short of sensational for the New Year party and was truly dressed to the nines.

In the first sizzling selfie, Hailey smoldered and posed with her back to the camera while wearing a strappy bodycon dress.

Hailey Bieber poses up a storm in New Year selfie

Not afraid to show off her skin, most of Hailey’s back was on show thanks to the design of the little black dress.

The figure-huffing ensemble included straps that overlapped to create many cutouts across her back.

Hailey styled her signature chocolate locks into a high messy bun, with wisps falling to the side of her flawless face.

In the second picture, Hailey packed on the PDA with her beau Justin Bieber. The stunner was snapped, wrapping her arms around her hubby as she sat on his lap on a snowy mountain.

Other images show Hailey dancing around at a party while rocking a 2023 tiara, as well as a flawless selfie of her donning a red jacket and black shades.

In one sweet video from the Instagram post, Hailey appeared to be having the time of her life as she jumped around on a snowy mountain. Wrapping up warm in a huge coat, ski trousers, and a snug beanie for her skiing trip, the star looked a picture of happiness.

Hailey Bieber is ‘obsessed’ with hot Pilates

With an impeccable physique, a face that gleams like the sun, and a career that is showing no signs of slowing down, Hailey truly is thriving at the moment.

Although she might be blessed in the gene pool game, Hailey still works super hard to keep her figure in tip-top shape.

Speaking to Vogue Australia, the supermodel revealed that she is “obsessed” with hot Pilates.

“You come out dripping in sweat and my face is like a tomato and it’s good for your skin! I love it!” Hailey proclaimed.

On top of pilates, Hailey will also “do a couple of sessions a week in the gym, weight training and cardio,” as she explained to Women’s Health.