Hailey Bieber was a picture of the spring season in her recent social media share.

The stunning wife of pop sensation Justin Bieber regularly updates her fans and followers with the most noteworthy moments in her life, including holidays like Easter.

Although the model has been busy expanding her Rhode Skincare line by reaching into international sales, most recently by making the products available in Canada, she took a moment to enjoy some downtime and celebrate the Easter long weekend.

Hailey’s Easter weekend share comes shortly after she unveiled a new flavor for her brand’s lip treatment.

For that particular share, Hailey posed beachside for some promo shots, including dipping into the water with a lip treatment tube between her teeth.

The tantalizing share was the perfect addition to her social media to announce the exciting news. However, Hailey toned it down for Easter as she posed simply and donned an adorable dress for the occasion.

Hailey Bieber wishes her followers a Happy Easter in a strapless cream-colored minidress

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Hailey shared two snaps in celebration of Easter Sunday.

In the first slide, Hailey shared one of her signature selfies. She held the camera at arm’s length above her head to give a glimpse at her adorable Easter-themed outfit.

Sporting her luscious brown bob, Hailey tilted her head to the side, elongating her neckline and showing off the intricate details on her strapless cream-colored dress. The cups of the ensemble were adorned with rose-type petals made from the same fabric as the dress.

The dress also featured a tasteful cutout just below Hailey’s sternum, and the hem fell just below the top of her thigh.

Hailey went for a low-maintenance makeup look, with nude lip color and minimal mascara. She accessorized the look with gold earrings.

“Happy Easter,” she wrote in the caption alongside a yellow heart and hatching chick emoji.

Hailey Bieber posed beside a tree for a fun Easter share. Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

In the second slide of the share, Hailey added a fun bunny ear filter to a video clip as she moved around her yard.

Hailey added a fun Easter bunny filter for a video share. Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

As if she couldn’t get any more beautiful, the filter further blurred her already flawless skin as she soaked up the Easter fun.

Hailey celebrates the launch of Rhode Skincare in Canada

While Hailey enjoys some downtime for an Easter celebration, she also recently had another moment worthy of celebrating.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Hailey had the honor of announcing that her Rhode Skincare brand had made its way north to Canada.

Taking to Instagram to share the great news with her 49.4 million followers, Hailey stunned in a modern take on the business suit and noted in the post’s caption that she shared much love with the city of Toronto.

“@rhode Canada launch dinner 🥹🤍 such an amazing evening with amazing people. Love you Toronto 🇨🇦,” she wrote.

Products are available at the official Rhode website.