Hailey Bieber reveals ‘selfcare Sunday’ while showing off toned body

Hailey Bieber knows the importance of self-care, and she took to her Instagram Story to spread the knowledge with her fans.

The Rhode founder often shares information about her health, skincare, and beauty routine, as the model makes her mental health a priority.

Hailey is known for her glowing skin and gorgeous looks, which may be attributed to her healthy lifestyle.

The model squatted down in tiny blue shorts and a short-sleeve white crop top as she posed for the camera and showed her toned figure.

Her chestnut locks featured natural waves in a center part.

The photo, taken from the ground, looked up at Hailey, revealing blue skies in the background. She tagged her skincare brand, Rhode, in the picture.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s health woes

Hailey and Justin have learned the meaning of “in sickness and health,” as both have suffered anomalous health scares in the past few months.

In March, Hailey suffered a mini-stroke which is extremely uncommon in someone of good health at her age. She had a tiny blood clot in her brain, and luckily she had the means to seek medical care.

While she and Justin likely thought they were in the clear, something else happened unexpectedly.

In June, Justin Bieber also suffered from a rare disorder when he developed Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which led to temporary facial paralysis. The extremely rare disease typically occurs in adults over 60, with a prevalence rate of 5 in 100,000 people, which is a fraction of a percent (.005%.)

The two appear to be on the mend and preaching the benefits of self-care.

Hailey Bieber talks about her skincare line, Rhode

Hailey Bieber is famous for her fabulous fashion sense and glowing skin. It seems like skincare was a no-brainer for the model and wife of Justin Bieber.

Hailey told Glamour, “I feel like I’ve really developed my beauty philosophy over the last eight years.”

She added, “And during the pandemic, I really had the opportunity to dive into learning about my favorite ingredients and really honing in on and figuring out what I love in the skin-care space.”

When choosing products for a skincare line, Hailey took an essentials-only approach. Hailey divulged, “I’m somebody who’s on the move all the time, so if I had to pin it down, what would be the three things I absolutely need on a flight?”

She added, “Can’t live without it, has to be in my bag—that’s how I think about the edit of the skin care.”

Hailey dropped Rhode in June after years of preparation and research.