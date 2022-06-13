Hailey Bieber pulls down dress without underwear

Hailey Bieber close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Hailey Bieber is exposing some backside in an unusual shoot.

The 25-year-old supermodel is currently front-page news as husband Justin Bieber reveals he’s suffering facial paralysis on account of his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, but the day job goes on for Hailey. Posting to her Instagram stories on Monday, the 2022 Victoria’s Secret face drove fans to her latest shoot, one showing some crack and the blonde’s stunning figure.

Hailey Bieber goes bold with skintight dress shoot

Hailey’s story was a repost from photographer Zoey Grossman’s Instagram – Zoey has photographed stars including model Gigi Hadid, singer Ariana Grande, and Hulu star Kendall Jenner.

The photo showed Hailey shot from behind and against a cream wall. The Levi’s face was in a tight and short-sleeved striped dress in block muticolors, also using both hands to lower the back of her already backless number.

Seemingly commando as she revealed the top of her rear, Hailey shot the camera a gaze as she wore tan eyeshadow and her hair down, with a caption reading: “HAILEY.”

Zoey had added a fire emoji and tagged Hailey’s Instagram.

Hailey has the media watching her every move right now, this as Canadian hubby Justin cancels shows to rest and recover from Ramsay Hunt syndrome – the Peaches hitmaker told fans it was caused by a virus as he showed a partially-paralyzed face on Instagram.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said. “As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move.”

The pop star continued: “I’m just physically, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case. But obviously, my body is telling me I need to slow down.”

Hailey Bieber sends Justin support amid surgery recovery

Hailey, meanwhile, took to her stories to back her singer husband amid his health troubles, writing: “I love u baby.” The 2018-married couple has been through a lot this year. In early 2022, Hailey was hospitalized for a blood clot in her brain and underwent heart surgery for an opening in her heart.

Hailey is also gearing up for the launch of her much-anticipated Rhode Beauty skincare line.