Hailey Bieber poses in white bra and panties, cuddles her dog Oscar

Hailey Bieber posed in a matching white bra and panties for Victoria’s Secret. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Hailey Bieber set pulses racing in another Victoria’s Secret ad as she flaunted her toned abs in a matching bra and panties set.

The Rhode skincare founder looked sensational in a simple white bra that emphasized her cleavage and a matching pair of underwear that featured lace trim.

Her dirty blonde hair was parted in the middle and worn down in the quintessential Victoria’s Secret bedhead look that they are so known for, and her makeup was very minimal.

The model was seen holding her little dog Oscar in one shot, and in the next, she stared straight at the camera as she jutted out her hip.

The photos were posted to the Victoria’s Secret Instagram page with the caption, “We can’t decide what’s cuter, the matching set or @haileybieber’s pup.”

The pics received over 41k likes, including from Hailey herself.

Hailey Bieber was seen wearing the Victoria’s Secret t-shirt bra

Hailey was wearing the t-shirt bra from the new collection that is supposed to be extremely comfortable.

The lingerie brand posted a video featuring Hailey and several other models all wearing the same bra, with the caption, “Simple, yet sexy. Refined, but not restrictive. Meet the most comfortable T-Shirt bra collection yet.”

Hailey is part of the new image Victoria’s Secret seems to be trying to cultivate, after backlash over a number of issues, with a lack of inclusivity being the main one.

The famous Victoria’s Secret fashion shows were canceled, with the last one being in 2018.

Victoria’s Secret has been promoting an image change recently

Since then, models of all shapes and sizes have appeared on the brand’s Instagram page, and in June 2021, they announced they were doing away with the famous Victoria’s Secret Angels and would now focus on women’s empowerment.

They hired seven women in a new campaign called Women’s Collective, which featured actress Priyanka Chopra, soccer star Megan Rapinoe, and LGBTQIA+ activist Valentina Sampaio among others.

Hailey Bieber has featured heavily on the Victoria’s Secret Instagram page, along with fellow model Bella Hadid who did appear in the fashion shows.

Hailey has been busy promoting her new skincare line

As for her other work, Hailey has been exceptionally busy promoting her new skincare line, Rhode, which features several products that make skin look glowing and dewy.

Just a day ago, Hailey posted a selfie to Instagram in which she was all dolled up for an event. Not only was she wearing a stunning bright green corset dress, but her skin looked incredibly healthy and hydrated.

In a video posted to the end of the carousel, the wife of Justin Bieber was seen applying her peptide lip treatment, and it made her lips look very glossy and pillowy.