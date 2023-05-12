Hailey Bieber models for Tropic of C in string bikini

Hailey Bieber is certainly no stranger to modeling, as that fills most of her resume, and there’s a reason why she continues to pose: She’s great at it.

Fellow model and businesswoman Candice Swanepoel knows it too and shared a picture of Hailey modeling a swimsuit from Candice’s Tropic of C swim line.

Hailey was sunkissed and glowing in the picture as she appeared to pose from a warm beach destination.

The bikini she wore came from Candice’s brand, which is currently having a massive sale ahead of summer.

Hailey wore the Equator Top in Mama Africa, which retails at full price for $80 but is currently on sale for $54, and the matching Praia Bottom in Mama Africa, which retails at full price for $70 but is currently on sale for $47.

The shoot was the perfect opportunity to promote her own skincare line, so Hailey skillfully placed one of her products in the waistline of her bikini.

Hailey Bieber modeling a Tropic of C swimsuit. Pic credit: @tropicofc/Instagram

Hailey Bieber continues to grow Rhode brand

Skincare is all the rage, and the cleaner, the better. Rhode only works with the best top-quality ingredients and believes in 100% transparency for their customers.

They offer an array of products that are all available vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and fragrance-free, all while ingredients are “consciously-sourced.”

Right now, Rhode offers their Peptide Glazing Fluid ($29), Peptide Lip Treatment in Unscented, Watermelon Slice, or Salted Caramel ($16), and the Barrier Restore Cream ($29).

Rhode also has bundles for their items, as all three lip treatments can be purchased together for $42, and all five products are available for $95.

Hailey Bieber sells out of limited-edition lip treatment flavors

The Peptide Lip Treatments seem to be one of the most popular items on the website, as they have released the limited-edition flavor Passionfruit Jelly twice in April, and it is currently sold out.

In the past, Hailey has also promoted a Vanilla Cake flavor for her lip treatments, though the different flavors don’t seem to be a permanent addition to her stock at all, so it’s best to buy them as soon as they drop or you could miss out big time.

She keeps her fans (and haters) updated on her Instagram, which makes sense given her 49.5 million followers watching her every move.

New Peptide Lip Treatment flavors are often promoted with their release date on her feed, and she’s always keeping fans in the loop about her restocks.

Going from model to mogul businesswoman is certainly a change, but there’s no denying that Hailey is rocking her career.