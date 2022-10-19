Hailey Bieber looks incredible in a glammed-up makeup look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Hailey Bieber recently posed for Fila and shared the photos on her Instagram.

The model can be seen wearing a white crop top that she layered with a Fila vest-looking top with red details on the collar and the edge of the sleeves.

She paired this vest with some cool black sweatpants that fit her perfectly, as well as some cool sneakers and a red bucket hat.

In another photo, she went pantless and only wore a black sweatshirt with the brand’s logo across her chest.

She accessorized this look with a lot of gold rings.

She has been known for having an immaculate fashion style that inspires a lot of people all around the world, like in the Fila photos.

Hailey Bieber shows off abs and legs in crop top and shorts

Hailey parted her hair in two and braided the ends.

She wore a chic red crop top with square sleeves. She showed off her abs in this look, and she paired this top with a grey pair of shorts and some chunky white sneakers.

Last but not least, she posed wearing the same hairstyle and a puffy and shiny black jacket for those extra cold days.

Hailey has been a successful model, social media personality, and wife of Canadian singer Justin Bieber for many years.

Hailey Bieber talks about Selena Gomez on the Call Her Daddy podcast

Ever since the 25-year-old married superstar Justin Bieber, who also happens to be a very famous ex of Disney Channel’s star Selena Gomez, the model has been constantly attacked.

She has remained silent for the past four years of her relationship, but sooner or later, she had to talk about it. It seems like now she thought it would be the right time to put some rumors to rest.

Alex Cooper interviewed Hailey on the Call Her Daddy podcast and asked her about the confusing timeline of her relationship with Justin.

Hailey said that when she and Justin started “hooking up,” he was never in a relationship and that she would never mess with someone else’s relationships.

Cooper also asked about Justin’s ex, Selena, to which Hailey then said, “The only people that really know the truth of the situation, the timeline of it and what went down, are me and him. Perception is a really tricky thing because when you’re watching something from the outside, you can see it one way when it might not be the reality of what happened behind closed doors.”

Listen to the rest of Cooper’s interview with Hailey on the Call Her Daddy Podcast on Spotify.