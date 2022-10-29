Hailey Bieber looks stunning at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Hailey Bieber looked incredible in a recent promotion for her beauty brand, Rhode.

The socialite wore nothing but a pair of baggy jeans as she posed for a tasteful topless photo.

She wore her hair straight and let it fall down her back, ending just past her shoulder blades.

In a video from the photo shoot, fans could see that Hailey wore little or no makeup, giving the ad a natural vibe.

The black-and-white image showed the model’s small back tattoo, which read “Coeur d’Alene.” Coeur translates to “heart,” and it’s believed that her sister’s middle name is Alene.

Another small tattoo reading “unseen” could be spotted behind the letter O in the ad.

In her back pocket was a tube of Peptide Lip Treatment, which plumps and restores the lips according to descriptions found on her brand’s Instagram page.

Hailey captioned the photo with, "@rhode Peptide Lip Treatment is back Tuesday 11/1 at 8am pst. Get yours ✨."

Hailey Bieber pockets the lip treatment

In all of the photos shared for this promotion, Hailey has the lip treatment in her back pocket or tucked beneath her belt loop.

Her fans are all about this product, and can’t contain their excitement over it coming back in stock.

The comments are full of positive vibes and remarks from her followers counting down the minutes until they can make their purchases.

“Mine? Always in the pocket,” one follower wrote. “Can’t risk losing that goodness. Totally addicted, & I’m not mad about it. Ready for the new one!”

“Been squeezing every last bit out of mine! Can’t wait to restock 👄,” said another fan of the beauty brand.

The comments section is full of hype from fans of the lip treatment as well as the model, but the best part is that Rhodes announced more “yummy flavors” are coming soon.

Hailey Bieber’s products are in high demand

Rhode products are so popular that they’re entirely sold out, and there’s even a waiting list to buy anything from their online store.

Her skincare products were just released in mid-June, and they’re already impossible to get ahold of.

At the time of this report, the Rhode website wasn’t working, possibly due to high demand.

However, if this lip treatment is even half as popular as it seems to be, it won’t be back in stock for very long.