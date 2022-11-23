Hailey Bieber attends the 2018 Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

One of the things Hailey Bieber is most passionate about is her skincare line, Rhode Skin, which she recently launched new products for.

Since she has such amazing skin herself, it makes sense that she would start a skincare line for other people.

Before getting into skincare, Hailey was heavily focused on her modeling career – and she was crushing it.

To this day, Hailey is still considered one of the more impressive models of this generation, since she constantly gets compared to the likes of Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. The fact that she already has experience modeling high-end products for other companies means that she knows what she’s doing for her own company.

She’s been posting promotional shots and advertisements for Rhode Skin products for quite some time, and her most recent post was no different.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hailey puckered up for a flirty Instagram photo thread to encourage her fans and followers to purchase limited-edition items from Rhode Skin before they’re sold out.

Hailey Bieber promotes her limited edition Rhode Skin products

In the first picture from her photo thread, she wore a pair of small pink underwear that matched her pink crop top. The sleeves and collar of her crop top were gray, but the rest of her outfit matched the pink backdrop she was posing in front of.

Her hair was dark brown in the shot, perfectly framing her face. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup including some blush and Rhode Skin’s new Lip Treatment that she was promoting. She skipped out on excessively long faux lashes, but still appeared to have filled in her eyebrows.

Rhode Skin is a collection of go-to skincare essentials to keep skin feeling “happy and hydrated.”

She added a caption that said, “Our limited edition Vanilla Cake Peptide Lip Treatment & Birthday Duo is available in 15 minutes! Thank you for the Birthday wishes and love.. hope you love this yummy flavor [cake emojis and heart emojis] @rhode.”

Hailey Bieber looks ravishing in Tokyo

When Hailey isn’t focused on selling products from her Rhode Skin line, she’s spending time traveling around the globe. She recently shared some behind-the-scenes images of her 26th birthday celebration in Tokyo.

She brought in her birthday with some of her close friends and her husband, Justin Bieber. In the leading image from her carousel, she wore a gold corset top with a lace bra underneath a fuzzy white trenchcoat.

She also wore high-waisted jeans in pale denim with white heels that had pointed toes. The stunning model and businesswoman accessorized with a pair of sleek black sunglasses and round earrings.