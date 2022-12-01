Hailey Bieber is red-hot in bright sweater dress

Hailey Bieber stuns in large hoop earrings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

With the holiday season quickly approaching, red and green are some of the most popular colors to wear to get into a festive spirit.

Hailey Bieber certainly got the memo based on one of the recent pictures she shared on social media.

The drop-dead gorgeous model wore a bright red sweater dress that looked similar to plenty of Christmas ornaments and decorations one might recognize.

When Hailey dresses her best for gorgeous social media posts, professional photo shoots, entertaining music videos, and more, she never misses a beat.

There’s a lot to look forward to when it comes to Hailey’s fashion choices as she celebrates every special day on the calendar.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The brunette beauty has also been doing her best to share details about her top-notch skincare line, Rhode Skin. Her skincare line is filled with products that beauty lovers can rely on.

Hailey Bieber dazzles in a red minidress

Hailey’s bright red sweater dress for a picture on her Instagram Story made her look absolutely ravishing. The dress was designed to be off-the-shoulder, which meant both her shoulders were easy to see.

It was thigh-skimming enough to show off her toned and lean legs. The lovely model wore a pair of white socks tucked into shiny black shoes, adding a casual flair to the look.

Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

She accessorized with small gold hoop earrings and a gold ring on one finger. She went with dark red lipstick, a few shades darker than her dress, eyebrow tint, and possibly a smidge of mascara. Even though she was wearing red in the picture, she added an orange heart emoji with an orange fruit emoji.

Hailey Bieber is passionate about Rhode Skin

Hailey takes tons of time to share pictures and videos with her followers to promote her Rhode Skin line. She certainly wants as many people as possible to know about the products she offers based on the advertisements she shares.

Anyone who aspires to have skin as glowing and clear as Hailey’s might consider purchasing some items from Rhode Skin. She added a caption to her post that said, “Our @rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid and Barrier Restore Cream are back on Tuesday 10/11 at 8am pst [cloud emoji] just in time for fall [hand heart emoji] get yours -> rhodeskin.com [white heart emoji].”

In the first promotional shot, she wore a dark black leather jacket. It kept her completely covered up from her neck to her wrists. In the second image, she wore a white cable-knit sweater paired with cream-colored socks that she pulled up over her knees.