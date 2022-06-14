Hailey Bieber is pantless and braless in plunging little black dress

Hailey Bieber took her fashion to a new level when she shared snaps from a recent photo shoot for Tiffany & Co while wearing a short little black dress sans pants or bra. ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide



Hailey Bieber got Tuesday off to a slamming start with a new social media share as she wowed in some seriously sexy attire.

Posing for a new shoot for Tiffany & Co., the 25-year-old model and wife of singer Justin Bieber had the internet shook as she stormed the web in a revealing little number while showing off some of the jewelry brand’s newest baubles.

Hailey went pantless and braless for her photoshoot

In her new Instagram post, new brand ambassador Hailey made her smashing debut for the jeweler, rocking some choice pieces while also capturing the viewer’s eye in her braless and pantless plunging little black dress.

Hailey could be seen wearing various pave-set diamond earrings and pendants in her two photos and one short video clip, with prices for each set ranging anywhere from $3,500 up to at least $6,800.

Displaying her svelte, trim, and slim physique, Hailey really captured the essence of Tiffany as she let the jewels speak for themselves against the dramatic backdrop of the simple black dress and her glowing decollete area.

Some of Hailey’s adorably-fresh freckles also got their time to shine as the stunner strutted her stuff for the brief video while appearing to have been made up with a minimalist look, her facial features brushed with a subtle foundation and her lips dabbed with a muted tawny hue.

Said Executive Vice President, Product and Communication, of Tiffany & Co. Alexander Arnault, “A modern-day style icon, Hailey Bieber embodies the powerful spirit of the T Collection. We are excited for her to star in our new T Collection campaign.”

Hailey’s hubby just revealed a devastating diagnosis

While Hailey continues to dominate the modeling world with her various campaigns and time on the catwalk, her famous husband has been under some stress lately after being diagnosed with a condition called Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Justin shared his scary diagnosis with his fans on Instagram recently, telling them he was sorry for canceling his upcoming shows while showing followers what his face looked like while half paralyzed.

“I wanted to update you guys on what was going on,” Justin shared, as reported by Monsters and Critics. “I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome,” he explained. “It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.”

The singer could be seen being unable to blink one eye, move the right side of his nostril, or smile with half his mouth as the nerves were impeded on just that side of his face, thus making performing on stage next to impossible.

While the condition does impact Justin’s ability to function at 100%, he is receiving treatments and is doing facial exercises to help regain the movement in his muscles.