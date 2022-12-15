Hailey Bieber is glowing in hilarious bikini t-shirt

Hailey Bieber arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Hailey Bieber showed off her bikini body as she got her glam done this week.

The model wore an oversized t-shirt featuring the image of a woman’s body wearing a bright pink crochet bikini.

She shared four photos to social media showing various poses wearing the hilarious tee, which also featured a chain necklace spelling “Frankie” and a mock belly button piercing.

Hailey wore giant turquoise curlers in her hair as she chatted on the phone while getting her makeup done and took a selfie in the mirror, showing off her look.

The 26-year-old captioned the photos, “Merry Christmas? ☎️” as her friends and followers commented on the bold outfit.

Gwyneth Paltrow chimed in, “Why not” while fellow model Lily Aldridge said, “I’m obsessssed with this shirt 👙.”

Never one to miss a makeup moment, Kylie Jenner spotted the Kylie Cosmetics palette used by Hailey’s makeup artist. She tagged her brand and wrote, “it’s the @kyliecosmetics for me.”

Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber looks chic in Tiffany diamonds

From one extreme to another, earlier in the week, Hailey posted an incredibly chic advert for Tiffany and Co.

Proving she is a girl who can do both, she posed wearing a sleek black turtleneck top wearing strings of Tiffany diamonds around her neck and two large diamond stud earrings on each lobe.

Hailey’s skin looked flawless, and her makeup was glowing as she twirled and posed with her hands behind her back, showing off the sparkling jewels.

Hailey has been the Global House Ambassador for the esteemed jewelry brand since October 2021 and has fronted numerous campaigns.

Hailey Bieber is a cover girl for Forbes

Hailey looked stunning earlier this month as she appeared on the cover of Forbes magazine for their 30 under 30 issue. The entrepreneur, who has her own skincare range called Rhode, made the shortlist in the celebrity category.

Hailey worked an ‘executive realness’ look, wearing a cream turtleneck sweater and appearing every inch a businesswoman and model. She wore earrings by Celine and tilted her chin slightly off-center, showing off her perfect jawline and enviable bone structure.