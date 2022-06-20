Hailey Bieber is ‘dreamy’ in skintight crop top and miniskirt to show thanks

Hailey Bieber celebrated her new skincare line in a silver crop top and matching miniskirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Hailey Bieber celebrated the launch of her new skincare brand, Rhode, in a skintight, silver crop top and miniskirt. Her outfit looked straight out of the future, featuring a rose detail on the shoulder and ruffles on the bottom of the skirt.

Hailey paired the look with platform, white high heels, and wore her hair up in a very 90s bun with a couple of pieces hanging down in front of her face.

Hailey Bieber recently threw a launch party for her skincare brand, Rhode

In the first picture, Hailey was on a silver bench with a table that said Rhode on it in big white letters. She held her hands up as if to say, “look at all that I’ve done!”

In a second picture, Hailey could be seen close up, with her eyes closed and her skin highlighted and absolutely glowing. It was a fantastic advertisement for her skincare brand, considering most of her over 45 million Instagram followers could only dream of having such clear skin.

In the rest of the pictures, Hailey was seen in the same outfit, posing in various places throughout the celebratory launch party. In the last shot, Hailey was visible with her pert derriere on display in the skintight miniskirt.

She captioned the photo, “last weeks @rhode celebrations still feels dreamy. Thank you x100 to everyone who came and helped me celebrate [donut emoji] [heart emoji].”

The Rhode brand Instagram commented on the photos, writing, “best week ever. [heart emoji] [sparkle emoji].”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another comment said, “Congratulations babygirl.”

Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey was busy advertising her brand on Instagram this week

The wife of Justin Bieber has been busy advertising for her new skincare brand launch for weeks now, posting multiple close-up selfies to her Instagram.

Just last week she posted a photo of half her face close up, with a bit of cream on her cheek in one of the photos, and putting her fingers to her lips in a sultry pose. She captioned the photo with a description of a variety of products in the Rhode line.

Hailey’s brand is cruelty-free and vegan

In another photo, Hailey stared at the camera with cream dots all over her face, most likely a moisturizer.

In the caption, in which Rhode was tagged in, the brand wrote, “WELCOME TO THE WORLD OF RHODE we are a line of curated skincare essentials made with thoughtful intention. our formulas nourish your skin barrier to instantly give you dewy, delicious skin while improving its look and feel over time.”

The caption continued talking about the product range which is vegan, cruelty-free, and made for sensitive skin.