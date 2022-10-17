Hailey Bieber at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Hailey Bieber looked stunning as she posed for promotional shots for her cruelty-free skincare brand Rhode.

The model and wife of Justin Bieber looked natural and sexy as she wore matching white underwear set with yellow rose detail.

She posed confidently against a concrete sink, with products by Rhode displayed in the background.

She wore her light brown hair loose and long, and accessorized with simple gold jewelry.

Rhode pitches itself as “a new philosophy on skincare,” with Hailey saying of her products on the brand website, “My journey towards healthier skin inspired me to develop products that really work, in a way that’s accessible to everyone. Rhode is dedicated to making products based in science and great formulation, simplifying many of the mysteries and complex narratives behind efficacious skincare.”

The vegan range consists of five essential products, a glazing serum, a rich moisturizer, and lip treatment in three flavors.

Pic credit: @rhode/Instagram

Hailey Bieber attends the Academy Museum Gala

Hailey Bieber looked gorgeous as she attended the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala in LA this weekend.

The 26-year-old looked terrific, as always, as she posed wearing a dark brown custom Saint Laurent gown. The dress featured a twisted bodice, a cut-out detail showing off the model’s toned stomach, and a ruched skirt that hugged her slim figure.

She wore her hair down and accessorized with a string of amber-colored jewels.

Sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram, Hailey wrote, “Academy Museum Gala. A beautiful night! 🤎.”

Hailey Bieber poses with Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez broke the internet last night when they finally posed for photos together and proved there is no animosity between them.

The photos, taken and posted by photographer Tyrell Hampton, show the two girls cheek to cheek, with Selena’s hand gently holding Hailey’s leg as she crouches beside her.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the pair finally wanted to put to rest the years of rumors that followed them after Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey a few months after splitting up with Selena.

The source said, “Selena and Hailey were both super chill together at the Academy Museum Gala. They’ve both moved on and are happy in their own lives. They wanted to show the world that there’s no beef or bad feelings between them anymore.”