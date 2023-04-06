Hailey Bieber brought out her inner mermaid with sand art on the beach.

The model looked like she had washed up from the deep sea, with sand positioned around her legs in the shape of a glorious mermaid tail. The detailing on the sand tail resembled fish scales.

As for her bikini, the bright orange top nicely complemented her bronzed and glowing skin. She looked beautiful as she leaned back in her pose and soaked up the sun.

She accessorized with a pair of dangling earrings with an orange pendant that matched her bikini top. She also sported a layered shell necklace that let her mermaid vibes shine even brighter.

Her brunette locks fell in an effortless waterfall behind her shoulders. Her face was glowing with berry lips, but she covered her eyes with dark sunglasses to protect them from the sun’s intense rays.

The gorgeous beach environment surrounded Justin Bieber’s wife. It had fluffy white sand, lush greenery, and a clear blue sky.

Hailey included a few other pics in her share, including a few professional close-ups of her stunning face. These showed new lip products that are available with her skincare line.

Hailey Bieber promotes her skincare line

The new passionfruit jelly peptide lip treatment with Hailey’s skincare line has become available since 9 a.m. this morning.

Hailey captioned her post, “Mood all summer long.🧜‍♀️🧜‍♀️ inside the rhode zine we made for passionfruit jelly 🌼💛💛 Passionfruit jelly launches Thursday 4/6 9am pst. Only on rhodeskin.com ✨ @rhode.”

The hydrating lips treatment is available with Rhode, Hailey’s skincare line that she developed. Rhode is vegan, cruelty-free, and designed by dermatologists.

If the media personality uses her products, they work wonders. Her lips are hydrated, and her skin and complexion are always glowing and flawless.

Hailey’s post undoubtedly brought new eyes to her brand’s page, earning over 2 million likes and over 10,000 comments.

Hailey Bieber attended the Rhode launch party in pastel blue

The socialite is often busy with her business endeavors and attended a launch party for Rhode in Canada.

Hailey looked as fashionable as always, this time in a two-piece pastel blue set with a strapless crop top and miniskirt. She sported a long matching coat over her outfit that draped just past her knees.

She worked her angles and struck multiple poses to let the camera capture her lovely outfit for the party.

Hailey captioned her post, “@rhode Canada launch dinner 🥹🤍 such an amazing evening with amazing people. Love you Toronto 🇨🇦.”

The post was flooded with countless likes and over 15,000 comments.