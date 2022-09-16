Hailey Bieber in underwear poses in street

Hailey Bieber poses outside in her designer underwear. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Model and socialite Hailey Bieber is taking her skills outside of an office or set and going directly to the street.

The 25-year-old shared a picture to her social media on Thursday morning from a sunny outdoor setting on a possible service road.

Behind the model are some utility vehicles and palettes from a possible business or warehouse, but Hailey is front and center for the shot.

Hailey’s long dark locks were pushed back and out of her face as they flowed down her back.

She lifted both arms up and rested her hands on the back of her neck, her gaze cast to the side rather than directly at the camera.

Though her outfit seemed rather casual, the look came from designer brand Yves Saint Laurent, or at least the shirt did, as there were no pants.

Hailey Bieber models in underwear

Rather than pants, Hailey wore the shirt half-tied up and showed off some red underwear instead.

The underwear looked to be from Yves Saint Laurent as well based on the color of the fabric, and so did the socks on her feet.

She finished the look off with a casual beaded bracelet and white untied tennis shoes. The photo itself featured a dusty filter, giving a somewhat grainy effect.

Her modeling post comes shortly after she and her husband Justin Bieber celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

Hailey and Justin Bieber celebrate fourth wedding anniversary

Hailey was feeling the love for her singer husband and from her 47.7 million followers earlier this week when she shared a post celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary.

She wrote, “4 years married to you. the most beautiful human I’ve ever known… love of my life. Thank God for you,” and her followers have left over 5.9 million likes since it was posted.

The post opened with a picture from their wedding, featuring Hailey’s intricate bridal veil and train. The sheer fabric was very long and featured tiny designs, and the quote “Till Death Do Us Part” in all caps.

The rest of the post included several selfies of the young couple in various settings throughout the years. They have been through a lot together, including handling some of Justin’s health issues over the past year.

Fortunately, the couple seems to be going strong and fans of the Biebers can feel safe in wishing them many more years together.