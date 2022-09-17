Hailey Bieber in underwear for Wardrobe.NYC

Hailey Bieber’s short blonde hair makes her smokey eyes pop. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Hailey Bieber posed in underwear for a collab with Wardrobe.NYC.

We have seen Bieber modeling a million times. Now, she is taking the role of designer.

The American model has designed a clothing collection with the brand Wardrobe.NYC.

She posed in white underwear and a simple black tank top to promote the collaboration with the brand.

In a recent picture, the social media personality can be seen holding a pair of black pants.

The original post was made by Wardrobe.NYC’s official Instagram account, but Bieber reposted it and added a link to the brand’s page.

Hailey Bieber poses for clothing collection announcement

The 25-year-old, formerly known as Hailey Baldwin before marrying Canadian singer Justin Bieber, has been a model since 2014.

She first signed with Ford Models, leading to her making her runway debut walking for Topshop. Later on, she switched to IMG Models. Since then, she has worked with big fashion brands and appeared in campaigns for Moschino, Guess, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, and walked on numerous runways.

Sign up for our newsletter!

More recently, Bieber has expanded her vision and entered the beauty industry, launching her own skincare brand, Rhode.

Hailey Bieber for Wardrobe.NYC. Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber talks about her new clothing collection

Hailey Bieber is known for having a very minimalistic and clean model-off-duty look.

She explained to Vogue that this collaboration came to be thanks to her admiration for one of Wardrobe.NYC cofounder’s personal style.

Bieber said, “We landed on each piece by my figuring out what the core pieces are in my day-to-day wardrobe, and those that I think can live forever. Like an amazing coat and a great blazer, and then combining those with easy, everyday layering pieces.”

As expected, this collection includes 11 pieces that give a clean and aesthetic look. Unlike many other collections, this one can be purchased as a pack of four, including a minidress, tee, blazer, and a choice of trousers or leggings. If four pieces are not enough for you, you can always get an eight pack, adding a track top, ribbed tank, track pants, and a coat.

Taking a lot of inspiration from her own style, Bieber made sure each piece was perfect and reflected her incredible fashion sense. The collection range from sizes 2XS to XL, and you can get it exclusively in Wardrobe.NYC’s website.