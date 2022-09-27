Hailey Bieber in underwear drinks a big glass of water

Hailey Bieber in hoop earrings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Hailey Bieber is staying hydrated the old-fashioned way as she stuns in underwear.

The supermodel, 25, posed with a big glass of water as she showed off her catwalk queen body in a social media share this week – the image was posted to her Rhode skincare brand’s Instagram Stories as promo for the 2022-launched company stays strong.

Hailey might make headlines for getting vitamin IV infusions with BFF Kendall Jenner, but she clearly hasn’t abandoned getting her water in the standard way.

Hailey sipped her glass of water while modeling strappy white underwear in the photo.

The wife to singer Justin Bieber opted for a stretchy and sporty style bralette, also wearing matching briefs.

Hailey added a discreet and elegant gold necklace as she showed off her toned abs, rocking her new darker locks worn down and sleek. A caption offered fans the most basic of health tips – basically, drink plenty of water.

“Drink plenty of water to hydrate your skin from the inside out,” Rhode wrote.

Hailey Bieber, in underwear, drinks water. Pic credit: @rhode/Instagram

Hailey Bieber joins celebs retailing skincare

Rhode launched in June of this year. It sees Hailey joining the long list of celebrities now retailing either makeup or beauty products.

Leading the way are moguls Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner; however, the increasingly crowded space is also filled by the likes of Jessica Alba, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Halsey, and Kristin Cavallari.

Hailey’s brand might deliver skincare tips, but the star isn’t above doing the same. Speaking to Allure amid the brand’s launch, Hailey revealed a skincare hack for when she’s in the sun.

Hailey Bieber reveals skincare tip for sun exposure

“When I’m in the ocean or in the sun, and I want to reapply my SPF… sometimes, the SPF is not enough of a moisture reboot for me, so I like to do a layer of the glaze before I reapply my SPF,” she revealed.

Of where she sees Rhode going, Hailey seems to have her sights set high.

“I look at Rhode not just as a beauty brand… I want to expand into a beauty media platform where creators can create content, share content, buy things, sell things,” the model added.

Also in business, but via clothing, is husband Justin, who runs his Drew House apparel and merch line.

The famous couple tied the knot in 2018 and recently celebrated four years of happy marriage. Fans are now keen to see the duo start a family.