Hailey Bieber in swimsuit squat for weekend welcome

Hailey Bieber is ushering in the holiday weekend with a bang.

The 25-year-old supermodel and new Rhode skincare founder made it a swimwear opener as she shared a Saturday gallery to her Instagram – her multi-photo post included her famous swimsuit body, plus a massive PDA with Canadian husband Justin Bieber.

Hailey Bieber stuns in swimsuit to welcome the weekend

Crouching low in a high-cut white swimsuit, Hailey sent out popsicle energy in her first photo. The blonde squatted amid sun and shaded brick and by a “No Diving Sign,” also wearing ’80s-style white socks and chunky sneakers, plus a baseball cap.

Showing off her killer figure and glowing skin, Hailey upped the ante even more with a swipe as a photo showed her straddling a shirtless Justin for a steamy display from a gym mat. The high-profile couple has been married since 2018.

Going artsy with furnishings in her next slide, Hailey returned with a glam selfie while in a black leather jacket and flaunting a mean red manicure. “Into the weekend, she wrote with cherry and love emoji.”

Hailey is likely hoping that 4th of July shoppers head straight to her Rhode website. The much-anticipated skincare line dropped on June 15.

“I’m in a phase where I feel more beautiful and confident than ever before just by letting my real skin show and my natural hair grow. I just want to be healthy,” Bieber told Byrdie amid the brand’s release. Noting the $30 price tag that’s the max across her range, the Levi’s face continued: “Just because something is more expensive doesn’t necessarily mean that it works better. It really all depends on the formula. When developing Rhode, I wanted to create this world that everybody has access to and feels welcome to.”

Hailey Bieber seems all set with Rhode brand

It looks like Rhode was perfectly marketed, promoted, and timed – it also comes founded by a beauty whose clear skin is worshipped by millions. The line is also vegan, cruelty-free, and vegan, even offering gluten-free products. The model has competition, though. June 21 brought mogul Kim Kardashian’s SKKN by Kim skincare line – both join the many celebrities now retailing beauty products, from Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner and actress Jessica Alba to singer Jennifer Lopez.

Rhode already boasts 400,000+ Instagram followers, including supermodel Candice Swanepoel. Of course, Peaches singer husband Justin follows the account. Promo for Rhode has even woven in discreet mentions of Justin’s Drew House clothing line.