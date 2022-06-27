Hailey Bieber in string bikinis knows good business

Hailey Bieber close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Hailey Bieber is flaunting her figure and her business brains as she shows she’s more than just a pretty face.

The supermodel, 25, is fresh from the launch of her much-anticipated Rhode skincare line, and a weekend update brought out the promo and the swimwear action.

Hailey Bieber stuns in bikinis while promoting Rhode skincare line

In a massive gallery shared with her 45 million Instagram followers on Sunday, Hailey posted sun-drenched and ocean snaps, showing off her catwalk queen body, plus the flawless skin that’s the main selling point behind her range.

Opening chest deep in sunny waters as she pouted in a stringy blue bikini, the wife of Justin Bieber went makeup-free and sunkissed with her eyes closed, with the next slide showing her gray-packaged products bobbing around the water.

Hailey then posed for a happy ocean snap while backed by gorgeous blue waters and a distant island with white-sand beaches – here, the A-Lister showcased her slender frame in her blue two-piece, also clutching a bucket hat with both hands.

Further photos showed the Bare Minerals face in a buttercup-yellow and floral-print bikini as she held a tube of product to her lips – even more swimwear and promo ensued, with one shot also shouting out Canadian husband Justin’s Drew House clothing line.

In a caption, Hailey wrote, “Dewy summer skin loading….. hydration is always essential 🏝🌊☀️ @rhode.”

Hailey launched Rhode earlier this month.

“We are a line of curated skincare essentials made with thoughtful intention. our formulas nourish your skin barrier to instantly give you dewy, delicious skin while improving its look and feel over time,” she wrote while announcing her range.

Continuing, the Victoria’s Secret ambassador added that she and her team had “spent years working on our formulas with our skin board of dermatologists and chemists to make sure that every rhode product restores, protects and nurtures your skin.” Products are all under $30 and are “formulated for sensitive skin and suitable for all skin types.” Rhode is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.

Hailey Bieber adds to list of celebs with skincare lines

Hailey joins the long list of celebrities now retailing either skincare or cosmetics. Earlier this month, 41-year-old mogul Kim Kardashian launched her SKKN by Kim skincare line. Also offering cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and all the whistles and bells are Kylie Jenner, Jessica Alba, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, plus Lori Harvey.

Rhode boasts 445,000 Instagram followers.