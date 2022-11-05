Hailey Bieber rocks shorts after workout. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Hailey Bieber kept it simple but cute for a workout in West Hollywood recently.

She wore a light gray crop top paired with matching short shorts, which she rolled down to show off her enviable toned midriff.

Casually throwing an oversized leather jacket over the top of her workout gear, she added a green and white baseball cap and dark sunglasses to ensure anonymity.

Her long, tanned legs also looked cute as she finished the outfit with some white ankle socks and practical New Balance trainers.

Hailey, 25, the supermodel wife of Justin Bieber, is well known for her sense of style and is the epitome of laid-back LA cool.

Often wearing oversized baggy clothes, she still always looks ultra-stylish. Earlier this week in New York, she wore another black leather jacket, this time from the Balenciaga men’s range, and paired it with black leather shorts and loafers.

She was in NYC to attend the WSJ Innovator Awards, honoring Anthony Vaccarello – the creative director of YSL – who received an award for being a fashion innovator.

At this event, Hailey looked much more glamorous in a stunning black floor-sweeping gown that clung to her figure and hung out with fellow models Kate Moss and Anja Rubik.

Hailey Bieber wears short shorts after workout. Pic credit: Stoianov-lese / BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber creates Rhode skincare

Hailey’s journey towards healthier skin inspired her to create her own skincare range, Rhode.

The best advert for her products is Hailey, who appears in the campaign showing off her glowing complexion.

Her website says she hopes that her products “will become your go-to essentials that can live in your bathroom, be your favorite travel companion, improve your skin over time, and keep your skin happy and hydrated.”

There is a waitlist for many of the products, including a peptide lip treatment and a glazing fluid hydrating moisturizer.

Hailey Bieber’s sense of style

Hailey is well known for rocking all the latest looks but with her own unique twist.

Often managing to pull off an androgynous outfit of ultra-baggy jeans, beanies, and oversized jackets, she still manages to look pretty by keeping her hair long and her makeup fresh and glowing.

There are several Instagram accounts dedicated to admiring Hailey’s style, including one named Hailey Bieber’s closet, which helpfully then tells you where to shop to achieve each look.

One look that Hailey has rocked recently might be a little harder to achieve as she dressed in Versace as a vampire for Halloween.