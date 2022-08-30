Hailey Bieber in sheer bodice shows off toned body

Hailey Bieber close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

Hailey Bieber shows off her toned body in a sheer bodice Teddy suit in the latest Victoria’s Secret photo shoot.

American model, media personality, and socialite Hailey Bieber looks stunning as ever, wearing a neutral lace bodysuit from Victoria’s Secret with photographer Adrian Martin.

On the famous model’s Instagram story, she shared two showstopping photos from her shoot with the lingerie company.

Her look is from the new fall collection, featuring the Wicked Unlined Balconette Teddy in the color Caramel Kiss.

The steamy bodysuit comes in nine bold colors and can be purchased on their website for only $79.95.

As the lingerie company’s official IG page stated, “@haileybieber isn’t driving, but she has mastered shifting into neutral.” We couldn’t agree more.

Hailey Bieber in Teddy suit from VS. Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber looks great in Victoria’s Secret photoshoot

This Carmel color looks excellent with Hailey’s natural caramel locks. Her hair looks effortlessly done, featuring work from the celeb hairstylist Irinel de León, known for giving the model internet-breaking hairstyles.

Hailey went with her hair down with a soft wave for this photoshoot. This look went great with her subtle makeup look.

Hailey/s makeup was done by celeb makeup artist Leah Darcy, who works with other A-listers like Kourtney Kardashian.

She went with bold brows, a simple nude matte lip, and rosy cheeks, which was a great choice to allow Hailey’s natural beauty to shine through.

The whole look would not have been complete without Hailey’s fabulous nails that have taken over the internet. Her glazed donut nails feature a nude nail color and white chrome finish.

To get the look, watch the thousands of copycat Hailey Bieber nail videos on TikTok!

Hailey Bieber’s natural beauty achievable with skincare

Hailey Bieber’s natural beauty is achievable with lots of her signature Erewhon collagen smoothies and her new skincare line Rhode Skin.

According to their website, Rhode Skin based in science is a skincare brand that works at a price for anyone to try.

Hailey was inspired to develop skincare products that work while working on her journey towards healthier skin.

Currently, the Rhode Skincare line features five unique products. The Barrier Restore Cream is formulated to comfort, soothe, and restore the skin barrier.

The Peptide Glazing Fluid is designed to visibly plump and hydrate the skin to give users a glowy look.

Hailey’s skincare line also features a peptide lip treatment in three flavors; Salted Carmel, Watermelon Slice, and unscented.

You can buy the whole Rhode Kit to try them out, but there is a waitlist!