Hailey Bieber enjoyed a night in the Great White North and showed off a sleek new look and some Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

The wife of Justin Bieber has made a name for herself as an accomplished model and businesswoman and continues to wow her millions of fans and followers with her beauty and pizzazz.

During a recent trek to Justin’s native Canada, Hailey showcased her fantastic genetics and flair for fashion with her Instagram followers in a carousel post capturing a recent photoshoot.

Hailey looked stunningly sophisticated in a see-through long-sleeved black crop top worn with a black bra underneath, resembling a bikini top.

She paired her sleek top with black leather pants, which sat just below her navel, highlighting her toned abs.

Hailey posed in a bathroom to capture the high-fashion images, showing off her chic new bob, and she was the epitome of glamour. As always, the Rhode skincare founder’s complexion and makeup palette were flawless, this time compliments of L.A.-based makeup artist Diane Buzzetta.

Hailey Bieber goes sheer for a stunning Tiffany & Co. photoshoot

The 26-year-old stunner wore her hair parted in the center and straight, and her cheeks were a beautiful rosy shade to match her lip color. Hailey’s makeup artist opted for smokey eyeshadow, going light on the eyeliner and lashes for a “soft, sultry, and sculpted” look.

For her jewelry, Hailey, a Tiffany & Co. partner, wore the brand’s Tiffany Lock earrings in rose and white gold with diamonds and a couple of Tiffany Lock bangles. She added a few Tiffany & Co. diamond necklaces for some extra sparkle to complete the glam look. Hailey’s earrings, a brand-new addition to the jewelry collection, retail for $10,000 on Tiffany & Co.’s website.

“A night in 🇨🇦 @tiffanyandco #tiffanylock #tiffanypartner,” Hailey captioned her post.

Hailey Bieber’s Rhode skincare line is popular and philanthropic

Although Hailey has been blessed with natural beauty, she knows that skincare is important to stay glowing. Last year, the brunette beauty launched her Rhode skincare line, which offers curated essentials to keep skin looking dewy and refreshed.

Hailey’s vegan, cruelty-free collection features three must-haves, including her Barrier Restore Cream, Peptide Glazing Fluid, and Peptide Lip Treatment which comes in three flavors and customers can’t get enough.

Her all-in-one Rhode Kit is so popular, in fact, that it’s currently sold out on her Rhodeskin.com website. Interested customers can join the waitlist to purchase the $95 kit once it’s back in stock.

Hailey launched her brand after seeking to improve her own skin, and she wanted to provide products that were accessible to everyone.

“Rhode is dedicated to making products based in science and great formulation, simplifying many of the mysteries and complex narratives behind efficacious skincare,” Hailey says of her line.

“I hope these will become your go-to essentials that can live in your bathroom, be your favorite travel companion, improve your skin over time, and keep your skin happy and hydrated,” Hailey adds.

Her Rhode skincare line not only helps her customer base achieve enviable glazed skin but it’s also dedicated to investing in and supporting women. The Rhode Futures Foundation partnered with three organizations — Accion Opportunity Fund, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, and the LIFT Family Goal Fund — to provide women with resources to “direct their own futures.” One percent of all Rhode skincare sales are donated to the cause.