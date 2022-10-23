Hailey Bieber looked stunning in a silky black lingerie set. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Hailey Bieber stole the show once again as she posted a new set of sultry images for her fans.

The talented model dressed in a lacy lingerie set ahead of Doja Cat’s birthday party, which Hailey attended with her husband Justin Bieber.

The party boasted an impressive guest list, with other attendees such as Kendall Jenner, Shawn Mendes, and Winnie Harlow, but it was Hailey who grabbed all of the attention.

In the cover image, Hailey faced her body away from the photographer and looked over her shoulder to gaze into the camera. The thin spaghetti straps of her camisole ran down her back to meet a sheer lace panel on her black top.

Her hair was in a half-up, half-down style, with some of her long brunette locks slicked into a high ponytail atop her head, and the rest cascading around her head and shoulders to create masses of volume.

The Rhode skincare founder opted for some subtle glam makeup, which is seen up close with one swipe of the photoset. A very soft smoky eye is seen with just a touch of eyeliner and mascara, and in the short video clip, she lined her lips in a nude shade.

Hailey Bieber gets ready for a night of fun

Her eyes darted toward the camera briefly as she applied the makeup and as she finished, she flashed a bright smile to someone else in the room.

In the next photograph, Hailey perched on top of a counter in the lingerie which could now be seen in more detail. The camisole top had a lace trim which decorated the lingerie beautifully on both the bottom and top.

She wore suspenders which held up some sheer stockings that could be seen in the corner of the image as she rested a manicured hand on her thigh.

In the final photo, she is standing up again with her back facing the camera to give viewers a final look at the sheer lace ensemble. She looked simply stunning and ready for the party night ahead.

Hailey captioned the photo carousel, “October fun 👻.”

Hailey Bieber dazzles in a chocolate-colored gown

Hailey turned heads recently as she attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ 2nd Annual Gala in Los Angeles.

The stunning 25-year-old rocked an elegant Yves Saint Laurent strapless gown that boasted a twisted sweetheart neckline and ruching detail.

The warm chocolate-colored gown also had a large cutout section in the torso which showed off the star’s toned abs.

She accessorized the gown with an amber-colored choker necklace and wore her long brunette locks in a sleek straight style.

Hailey shared an Instagram Story which revealed the beautiful gown was custom-made for her by creative director and designer, Anthony Vaccarello ahead of the event.

Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey captioned her post, “Academy Museum Gala. A beautiful night! 🤎” and fans went wild for the outfit, with her post picking up over 4.8 million likes.