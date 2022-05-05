Hailey Bieber in crystal bikini top bares chest

Hailey Beiber had the internet shook when she shared a revealing shot of herself wearing a crystal-encrusted bikini-style top. ©ImageCollect.com/LaurentKoffel/ImageCollect.com

Hailey Bieber is known for catching the attention of both fans and her loyal husband, crooner Justin Bieber, and her latest post is no exception.

The gorgeous 25-year-old fashion model, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of Rust actor Alec Baldwin, had heads turning once again with her most recent Instagram post.

Boasting a successful career in the modeling industry along with being the wife of one of music’s most famous faces, Hailey showed once again that she is more than arm candy.

Hailey impresses in a nearly-nude, crystal-encrusted bikini top

The young beauty, who recently wowed the crowds in a thigh-skimming dress, got all her fans doing double takes with her newest Instagram post, putting her toned body on full display for the cameras with two perfectly-shot pics.

Hailey rocked social media in a super sexy ensemble that included a black mini-skirt and an open-faced, shoulder-baring blazer that allowed for the main star of the show to shine, that being the crystal-encrusted bikini-esque bra top.

The unbelievably risque article of clothing left Hailey practically nude on her chest area, some well-placed pasties covering up just enough so as not to show off too many sensitive details of her private areas.

Fans celebrated the showy display Hailey put on for the lens and took to her comment section to share their awe for the model’s bold new look.

Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

“Woah 🔥🔥🔥” said one follower simply as others echoed the subtle sentiment with “Good lord 🔥,” Omg,” and “SICK 🔥🙌.”

Hailey and Justin have discussed having babies

With a lengthy history together as a couple, the famous pair having first started to date in 2016 before subsequently tying the knot roughly two years later, Hailey and Justin have been under near-constant heat from the press and fans alike as the population continues to speculate about the duo’s family plans.

Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Despite repeatedly denying that she is pregnant, Hailey has largely been the one in the relationship who has fallen under the scrutiny of followers as they relentlessly hound her about possibly being pregnant.

Just last month, the model once again was the main theme of the gossip mill when Radar Online shared their take on Hailey’s flowy Grammy gown, relaying to online users that the garment’s loose-fitting material was likely there to hide a growing baby bump, as reported on by Monsters&Critics.

The star quickly blasted the rumors, saying vehemently that she was not expecting.

Though Hailey and Justin do plan to have kids, with Justin having revealed in the past that he would have wanted to start a family with his wife earlier on in their marriage, Hailey has remained reticent about waiting until she feels that she is ready.

Speaking with The Wall Street Journal earlier this year, Hailey opened up about her decision to wait to have kids with Justin, citing the outside pressures that women receive once they have gotten married.

“Everybody always assumes it’s first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby,” Hailey shared. “Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young.”