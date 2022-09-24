Hailey Bieber in crochet bra finds ‘rebalance’

Hailey Bieber poses wearing crochet bralette and hat to promote skincare line. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Hailey Bieber looked stunning as she posed in an ad via Instagram Stories for her popular skincare brand Rhode.

Hailey is no stranger to success. She’s enjoyed a career as a highly sought-after model and has been selected to partner with brands such as Wardrobe NYC and famous jewelry company Tiffany & Co.

Now the model is experiencing massive success with her new brand Rhode.

Even though the skincare market is currently oversaturated with celebrity lines, Rhode hit the market and sold out almost instantly.

The brand boasts good, high-quality products at affordable prices, unlike competitors such as SKKN.

Instead of releasing enough products to overhaul your entire skin routine, Hailey introduced only three products: peptide glazing fluid, barrier restore cream, and peptide lip treatment.

Hailey Beiber promotes instantly successful brand Rhode. Pic credit: @rhode/Instagram

In Rhode’s newest ad, a gorgeous Hailey advertises the brand’s barrier restore cream.

Hailey Bieber promotes highly coveted Rhode products

The ad highlights Hailey’s natural beauty and flawless skin.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The bare-faced beauty poses wearing only a gray knit bralette showing off her svelte figure.

Her straight brunette locks graze her toned shoulders as she partially covers her face with a fuzzy, knit bucket hat.

The ad tells readers to “rebalance your barrier,” referring to her currently sold-out face cream.

According to the company’s website, the antioxidant peptide-infused cream promises to “comfort, soothe, and restore the skin barrier.”

While fans await a restock of Rhode’s products, the brand has already received an award for its peptide lip treatment.

After only months on the market, Allure awarded the lip treatment with one of their 2022 Best of Beauty awards.

But awards aren’t the only thing that makes Rhode impressive. Hailey also put her passion for sustainability into the products’ packaging and shipping.

Rhode ships all its products in “*zero-waste* Boox boxes that reduce your environmental impact by up to 70% compared to single-use shipping boxes.”

Hailey partners with Wardrobe NYC for sustainable fashion

Hailey’s commitment to a cleaner planet doesn’t stop with her brand.

Fans of Hailey’s off-duty model style rejoiced when she released the capsule collection Hailey Bieber x Wardrobe.NYC.

The collection features 14 pieces and is defined as “Hailey’s signature wardrobe.”

While the capsule is incredibly stylish, it is unattainable for many, with prices starting at $150 for a ribbed tank top to $3,750 for an eight-piece wardrobe.

However, the brand is far from fast fashion. Instead of keeping up with the latest trends, Wardrobe.NYC aims to produce timeless pieces that can be worn for years.

The company is the “first true-luxury direct-to-consumer concept. Born as a radical new alternative to the fashion system.”