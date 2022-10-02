Hailey Bieber in busty coral pink dress to welcome October

Hailey Bieber wore a busty coral pink dress that showed off her curves. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Hailey Bieber looked absolutely stunning in a shockingly bright pic, especially compared to her usual minimalist colors of beige, gray, and white.

The Rhode skincare founder donned a low-cut, coral pink dress that emphasized her curves, and featured a halter neck.

The whole ensemble included ruching and ruffles throughout the top and went down to her calves in a tight pencil skirt style.

She paired the look with minimal accessories, which drew attention to the dress, wearing a simple pair of delicate nude heels, and small diamond earrings in the shape of snowflakes.

Hailey pulled her hair back into a simple tight bun and looked incredibly tan with a bronzed glow that went well with her glossy face.

Hailey went with her famous hydrated, highlighted makeup look, but added a little extra something by wearing a deep, maroon lipstick.

Hailey Bieber wore a busty pink dress as she attended a charity gala

Hailey shared the pictures in an Instagram carousel, with the first showing a bright blue background that made her coral pink dress pop.

She later shared a more natural-looking shot in front of a white wall and gave a close-up glimpse of her makeup in brighter sunlight during the day. She shared a video in which she was seen moving her face in front of a sunspot to show off her highlighted cheeks.

Clearly as excited for fall as many of us, Hailey captioned the shots, “Oct 1 🍂.”

Hailey’s sizzling look gained over 1 million likes, including from plus-size model Ashley Graham, The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian, and model Gigi Hadid.

Hailey wore the striking ensemble to the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala in Santa Monica, which benefits F*** Cancer.

Hailey attended various shows during Paris Fashion Week

The model was recently seen attending shows at Paris Fashion Week, with one outfit giving major Barbiecore vibes.

Hailey wore a pink, thigh-skimming YSL dress with an attached top that looked like a blazer and featured gold buttons, giving off major Chanel energy.

Hailey addressed rumors about Justin and Selena during the Call me Daddy podcast

Last week, Hailey finally set the record straight on those love triangle rumors between herself, her husband Justin Bieber, and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

During the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper, Hailey claimed she never stole Justin from Selena, as she was not raised that way.

She told Alex, “I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that’s the end of it.”

She added, “There’s no drama, personally. That’s also why I feel like, well, if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that’s fine.”