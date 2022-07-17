Hailey Bieber in bikini flaunts her Victoria’s Secret

Hailey Bieber close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Hailey Bieber is stunning in a skimpy bikini as she reminds fans that Victoria’s Secret doesn’t just retail underwear.

The supermodel, 25, is one of VS’ prominent new faces as the lingerie giant bounces back in a massive brand revamp and champions inclusivity.

A new photo shared to the VS Instagram this weekend showed Hailey modeling print swimwear, and it was a flashy shot as the wife to singer Justin Bieber flaunted her model figure while in fun shades.

The snap showed Hailey all abs and hips as she posed by a pink blush wall and rested her hand against a chair with beachy blue-and-white stripes.

Going strappy and with a gold zip, Hailey sizzled in a monochrome leaf-print bikini, also donning green-rimmed cat-eye shades as she posed casually with a slight attitude.

Addressing its 73 million followers, Victoria’s Secret wrote: “Q: What’s black and white and chic all over? A: The Iconic Scoop Bikini Top & Bottom. Need it now? Buy online & pick up your order at the nearest VS store—it’s easy, fast, and free.”

Fans have left over 23,000 likes. Hailey’s Victoria’s Secret gig comes as her profile continues to shoot up – alongside fronting the lingerie brand, she is also an ambassador for Levi’s jeans, Bare Minerals beauty, and French designer YSL. The focus now, though, is on her new skincare line, Rhode.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hailey Bieber launches Rhode skincare

In June, Hailey joined the list of celebrities now retailing skincare. Rhode includes the Barrier Restore Cream and Peptide Glazing Fluid, with marketing heavily geared towards “glazed” skin.

“We are a line of curated skincare essentials made with thoughtful intention. our formulas nourish your skin barrier to instantly give you dewy, delicious skin while improving its look and feel over time,” the brand tells fans, adding:

“We spent years working on our formulas with our skin board of dermatologists and chemists to make sure that every rhode product restores, protects and nurtures your skin. our formulas only use high-performance ingredients at efficacious levels. each one is purposeful, non-sensitizing, and chosen for its efficacy because a happy skin barrier is a glowy skin barrier.”

Hailey Bieber joining the celeb beauty club

Also retailing skincare or cosmetics are singer Selena Gomez via her Rare Beauty brand, pop face Rihanna with Fenty Beauty, Grammy winner Ariana Grande with REM Beauty, plus moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Hailey’s brand boasts over 490,000 Instagram followers. It launched just over one month ago.