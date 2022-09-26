Hailey Bieber in bikini bottoms hangs around sidewalk

Hailey Bieber poses at an event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Hailey Bieber is stunning in new swimwear snaps as she rocks both a one-piece bathing suit and a skimpy pair of bikini bottoms.

The supermodel and wife to singer Justin Bieber was busy sharing new snaps to her Instagram this weekend, ones definitely highlighting her jaw-dropping figure.

Hailey shared a small gallery from her latest magazine feature.

The blonde, 25, opened with a breath-taking face shot as she posed with minimal makeup and darker-than-usual hair.

The Victoria’s Secret ambassador drove fans to swipe, where things switched to color as Hailey went casual in a sweatshirt and red baseball cap. There was more to come, though.

The gallery also included Hailey posing in a USA logo swimsuit as she showed off her tiny waist and tall physique. She posed in sunlight and backed by a motorcycle while in a cut-out bathing suit and wearing sneakers, even balancing on one leg.

Another image, meanwhile, showed Hailey hanging around a dusty sidewalk as she showcased her mile-long legs. Here, the model wore a tiny pair of red bikini bottoms, plus a sporty shirt from the Saint Laurent brand she fronts.

In a caption, Hailey name-dropped the French magazine she had posed for. She wrote: “@m_magazine,” then tagged her stylist and photographer. M is the magazine section of the iconic French newspaper, Le Monde.

Hailey Bieber sizzles for Victoria’s Secret promos

Hailey has been making headlines for rocking both swimwear and lingerie of late, this as she continues to front the VS Collective for lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret.

The brand is aiming for inclusivity these days via a giant rebrand, also employing the likes of actress Priyanka Chopra and athlete Eileen Gu for its promos.

Hailey Bieber goes full throttle with Rhode beauty brand

While Hailey continues to front brands, she’s now running her own company too.

Earlier this year, she launched her much-anticipated Rhode skincare line, and one of the brand’s products has recently won an award.

“Today one of our @rhode babies, The Peptide Lip Treatment won an @allure Best Of Beauty award,” Hailey recently wrote on Instagram, adding: “and our Peptide Lip restock sold out in under an hour. So so sooooo grateful for all the continued love and support for rhode. It’s overwhelming in the best of ways 🫶🏼 thank you so much to @allure and congrats to all the winners ✨💕.”