Hailey Bieber in beige body suit for ‘week of fun’

Hailey Bieber shared a carousel of fun photos from Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Hailey Bieber has been enjoying her week and wanted to let her fans know with a series of fun and random photos, featuring outfits, food, and parties.

The Rhode skincare founder shared a series of photos from Paris Fashion Week, giving a more behind-the-scenes look than most celebrities have.

In the first photo, Hailey was seen with her hair up in a twisty bun with strands hanging down around her face.

Her skin looked particularly glossy as she leaned her face against a mirror, wearing a fur jacket.

In further pictures, she shared a half-eaten croissant, and a picture of two hands holding the Rhode peptide lip treatment in front of a dinner party.

Hailey shared two of her outfits that she wore during Paris Fashion Week, including a beige body suit that showed off her crazy-toned legs paired with a long, beige wool coat. Her hair was slicked back into a chic bun, and she wore delicate black heels.

Hailey showed off the Barbiecore trend in a thigh-skimming pink dress from YSL

In further photos in the carousel, Hailey also showed off a pink, thigh-skimming dress from Yves Saint Laurent that she wore while stepping out in the City of Lights.

The dress looked like a skirt and blazer combo, with oversized sleeves and gold buttons, proving Hailey is into the Barbiecore trend.

In more intimate photos from the Instagram carousel, Hailey was seen with her arms around her husband Justin Bieber, and they looked like a couple of kids having fun at a concert without a care in the world.

Hailey was dressed casually in a white crop top and denim skirt, with her hair parted in the middle and down in beach waves. Her makeup was very natural and glossy, in what is Hailey’s go-to look to promote her skincare line.

She captioned the post, “past week of fun n cute things 🎀,” and it received over 2 million likes, including from former Victoria’s Secret models Alessandra Ambrosio and Elsa Hosk, as well as The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian.

Hailey finally set the record straight about Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

On a recent episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Hailey finally dished on the Selena Gomez drama after years of questions, rumors, and bullying from online trolls. Justin split with Selena in March 2018, just a few months before he rekindled his relationship with Hailey.

Hailey set the record straight, telling host Alexandra Cooper that she would never get between a guy and his girlfriend, revealing Justin and Selena were not together when she started dating him again.

She said, “I understand how it looks from the outside,” Bieber said of cheating rumors. “When him and I started hooking up, or anything of that sort, he was not in any relationship. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I was raised better than that.”