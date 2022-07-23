Hailey Bieber impresses Justin in string bikini

Hailey Bieber close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Hailey Bieber is stunning in a string bikini, and she’s caught husband Justin Bieber’s attention.

The supermodel, 25, posted for her 46 million Instagram followers on Friday, sharing a small gallery of looks and shouting out her new Sorbet Mag feature.

Taking a break from promoting her new Rhode skincare line, the catwalk queen reminded fans of her jaw-dropping body, opening in a barely-there and caramel-colored bikini with complicated strap details and showcasing her tiny waist and golden tan.

Going for a ’90s vibe as she rocked long flowing curls, the Miu Miu ambassador placed two manicured hands around her midriff, showing off her assets and her toned shoulders while in a segmented fabric two-piece with a very itty-bitty finish.

Flaunting her plump pout and defined cheekbones, Hailey added a ring and bracelet, then reappeared in a pink corset minidress while lying on a wood-brushed floor.

Next up came an edgy leather jacket look as Hailey shared four photos in one slide, with the final image returning to the pink minidress as Hailey flaunted her looks one last time. “Sorbet mag,” she wrote, then tagging her photographer.

Fans have left over 700,000 likes. Hailey also attracted the attention of fellow celebrities, including Peaches singer husband Justin, who left the thumbs-up. Also digging the post were reality star Kourtney Kardashian, models Alessandra Ambrosio and Olivia Culpo, plus fellow skincare founder Lori Harvey.

Likes to Hailey Bieber’s Instagram post. Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber set for success with new Rhode skincare line

June 15 marked Hailey launching her Rhode beauty line. The clean and cruelty-free range is in competition with brands including Kylie Skin and SKKN by Kim, although Hailey is set to do well, already boasting over 500,000 followers on the Rhode Instagram.

“I just could always remember my mom, as a child, getting [me] out of the bath, drenching me head to toe, just hydration, hydration, hydration, very focused on keeping the skin healthy,” the model told Allure.

Hailey Bieber open to all kinds of feedback with Rhode

While reviews shared to the brand’s social media are positive, Hailey is open to all kinds of feedback.

“I’m really happy with everything,” she continued. “I feel proud of the products that are going to come out. I feel excited for what is going to come even after that and what I can continue to develop. I’m hoping that people get their hands on it and they absolutely love it. But if they have feedback, I want to accept that as well.”