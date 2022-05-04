Hailey Bieber impresses Justin in braless slit dress

Hailey Bieber close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Hailey Bieber caught her husband Justin Bieber’s eye as she turned heads overall at Monday night’s Met Gala. The supermodel was just one of many A-Listers attending the most fashionable celebrity event around – of course, the YSL spokesperson came dressed in custom-made Saint Laurent to honor the French designer.

While mogul Kim Kardashian stole the show in her vintage Marilyn Monroe look, Hailey quickly found her white look topping style files, and a photo of her in her braless and slit number wound up with Justin gushing.

Hailey Bieber stuns in YSL at 2022 Met Gala

Shortly after the gala, Sorry singer Justin updated his Instagram to send love to the woman he married in 2018. He posted a red carpet shot of Hailey, showing how impressed he was via a series of rocket emojis.

Hailey rocked up to the Museum of Metropolitan Art in New York in a dazzling, backless, and crisp white silk gown. The slit number boasted a feather-trim coat to match, with the Levi’s face showing off her toned back, trim shoulders, and killer pins as she also wore high heels.

Wearing a swept-up hair look and Tiffany & Co. jewelry, the BFF to Kendall Jenner simply stunned as she went both glam and low-key, with the photo on Justin’s Instagram gaining the approval of over 2.6 million fans.

Justin himself did not attend the Met Gala.

Hailey, 25, married Justin with no announcement, as the couple tied the knot in a low-key and secret courthouse wedding. They did, however, mark their marriage more officially some years later via a lavish ceremony.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hailey Bieber says she was never a ‘superfan’ of Justin

“I was never a superfan, of him or of anyone,” Hailey told Vogue in 2019. “It was never that crazed, screaming thing. I didn’t think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him. But for the first few years we had a weird age gap.” Confirming the two weren’t immediately a couple, the Victoria’s Secret ambassador added: “Over time he became my best guy friend. I was running around with him as his homie, but we weren’t hanging out [romantically].” Fans are, of course, now wondering when these two will welcome their first child.

The Met Gala was this year attended by high-profile faces not limited to Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Blake Lively, Cardi B, plus Megan Thee Stallion and Emily Ratajkowski.